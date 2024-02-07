AFCON: Hossam Hassan named new Egypt coach

The Egyptian Football Association has appointed legendary Hossam Hassan as the Pharaohs’ head coach following the sack of Rui Vitoria.

The Egyptian Football Association made the announcement today following an emergency meeting that took place on Tuesday.

Egypt sacked Rui Vitoria as coach on Sunday after the Pharaohs were knocked out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16.

Record seven-time continental champions Egypt were beaten on penalties by DR Congo following a 1-1 draw.

Hassan, 57, won three Nations Cup titles and scored 67 goals in 173 FIFA-recognised games during an international career that spanned 22 years.

Hassan is Egypt’s all-time top scorer and won three Africa Cup of Nations with the Pharaohs, 1986, 1998, and 2006, as well as the 1992 Arab Nations Cup, and the 1987 All-Africa Games.

Hassan’s only managerial stint with a national team came in 2013 with Jordan, when he led the team through a historic 2014 World Cup qualifiers, before losing in the final stage against Uruguay in the AFC–CONMEBOL play-off.

On the club level, Hassan came through the youth ranks of Al Ahly and played also for Greek club PAOK, Neuchâtel Xamax, Al Ain, Zamalek, Al Masry, Tersana, and Ittihad of Alexandria.

His twin brother Ibrahim, who also won more than 100 caps for the country, has been named as national team manager.

A post by the Egyptian Football Association on X, confirmed its board of directors had decided on the appointments during a meeting on Tuesday.

Hossam Hassan has managed several Egyptian clubs – including two spells with Cairo giants Zamalek – since beginning his coaching career in 2008.

He had a stint as Jordan’s boss during qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup, which included overseeing their defeat by Uruguay in an intercontinental play-off.

His first competitive matches with Egypt will be the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau in June.

The Pharaohs took maximum points from their first two qualifiers under Vitoria in November.