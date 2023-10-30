2024 Olympics: Ethiopia delegates arrive Nigeria ahead of Super Falcons clash

The delegation of Ethiopia’s senior women’s national team have arrived in Abuja, ahead of Tuesday’s Paris 2024 Olympics second round, second leg qualifying match against the Super Falcons.

The 35-person delegation flew into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport just after noon on Sunday aboard an Ethiopian Airways flight.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons forced the Lucy to a 1-1 draw when both teams faced in the first leg at the Abebe Bikila Stadium last Wednesday, October 25

Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade’s equaliser in the first leg last earned a vital draw for Nigeria after the home side scored in the sixth minute.

Also in Nigeria is the squad of match officials, led by Christine Ziga from Ghana, who will serve as the match commissioner. There is also referee Edoh Kindedji from Togo, with her compatriots Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou and Kossiwa Kayigan Awoutey who will serve as assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively. Yacine Samassa from Mauritania will be in the role of fourth official.

Ajibade, Toni Payne, Gift Monday, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Omorinsola Babajide, Esther Onyenezide, Oluwatosin Demehin, Peace Efih, and Michelle Alozie all looked very sharp in training, though Alozie was sometimes given time off to recover from the slight disorientation caused by a late knock to the face during the first leg.

The winner over two legs will take on the winner of the Cameroon vs Uganda fixture in the third round of the series. Uganda, who eliminated Rwanda in the first round also defeated Cameroon 2-0 in Kampala on Thursday.