2023 Women’s World Cup produces biggest upsets ever

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 is living up to its pre-tournament expectations by producing some of the biggest upsets in women’s football.

This is also another testament to the growth of Women’s football across the globe, as supposedly tournament’s underdogs have knocked some of the favourites out of the competition.

The USA Women national team (USWNT) are the +225 favorites in the 2023 Women’s World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. England are +450, while Spain (+550), Germany (+700) and France (+900) round out the top five contenders.

However, two out of the five top contender Germany and USWNT have been eliminated from the tournament.

Canada and Germany were knocked out in the group stages, while the likes of Brazil, USA, Norway were eliminated in the second round (Round of 16).

The USWNT were eliminated on Sunday morning by Sweden via penalty after playing 0-0 draw in regulated time. The defending champions crashed out after a 5-4 dramatic penalty shootout.

However, another tournament upset could happen on Monday morning should Nigeria’s Super Falcons eliminate the Lionesses.

While the last sets of matches in the last-16 between Colombia vs Jamaica, and France vs Morocco, could as well produce the biggest upset in the ongoing Women’s World Cup should either of Jamaica or Morocco win their matches.

Read also: Nigerians react to ousting of Super Falcons at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The World Cup debutants will go into the history books for qualifying for the quarter-finals in their very first appearance on the global stage.

Already, the 2023 Women’s World Cup being the ninth edition of the FIFA competition is the first to be hosted by two nations across two continents.

It is also the first senior World Cup to be held across multiple confederations, with Australia part of the Asian Confederation and New Zealand in the Oceania Confederation.