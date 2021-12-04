2021 Rainoil Tennis Open lights up Lagos Country Club

Rainoil Limited in partnership with the Nigerian Tennis Federation (NTF) begins its 2021 Rainoil Tennis Open Tournament from December 2nd to December 11th, 2021 at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos to announce the Tennis Open Tournament, Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, who was represented by the Group Head, Strategy and Business Development, Emmanuel Omuojine said that this year’s tournaments is themed ‘Fueling the love for tennis’

According to him all arrangements are in place by the club to guarantee a hitch-free tournament which will feature top seeded male and female players across the country.

‘’The tournament will feature 64 players in the Men’s Singles, 32 players in the Women’s Singles, 32 in the players Men’s Doubles and 16 players in the Women’s Doubles.

‘’The open nature of the competition ensures that we partner with the Nigerian Tennis Federation (NTF) who provides the player rankings. The Rainoil Tennis Open is an NTF sanctioned competition and participating players will also earn ranking points.

“Rainoil has been sponsoring tennis for close to a decade and this competition is our contribution to youth and sports development, using Tennis as a platform. The competition brings players together in a friendly atmosphere and gives them the opportunity to gain bragging rights and improve their ranking.” he stated.

He noted that the tournament affirms Rainoil’s continued commitment to the development of Tennis in Nigeria and ultimately raising a Nigerian grand slam champion.

The finals for the men and women’s teams will take place on Sunday December 11, 2021 with winners in the male and female categories going home with a total grand prize of N6,126,000

The return of the competition is a delight to the sponsors as the GMD, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, noted that tennis at club level was fun and interesting.

“We expect the participants to have fun in the game they love. It is our joy that the competition is back,” Ogbechie said.

Also speaking during the press conference, Referee Nigeria Tennis Federation, Arinola Isa-Banire expressed a profound appreciation to Rainoil Limited for choosing to sponsor Tennis tournament

She described the initiative as a very commendable one as it has a great chance of helping the youth discover themselves and be creative in their approach to sports.

She also urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity noting that she is convinced it would have a great impact in their lives.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Secretary Tennis Section Lagos Country Club, Bolanle Fatona thanked Rainoil for sponsoring the 2021 Rainoil Tennis Open tennis tournament being hosted by Lagos Country Club (LCC).

According to him ‘‘we are the foremost family club in Nigeria and are proud to host the only clay-court tournament in 2021. LCC Tennis has the largest number of junior players when compared to any other recreational club in Nigeria and this tournament provides a great platform for the continued development of tennis in Nigeria.

The event failed to take place in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.