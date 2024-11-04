Winning While Spending: How WinBundle Is Turning Everyday Payments into Millions

It’s happening! The WinBundle National Empowerment Draw is turning everyday payments into life-changing opportunities for Nigerians, and winners are already taking home their prizes! From airtime top-ups to electricity payments, regular users are unlocking big cash rewards – and the best part? You could be next!

Meet some of the lucky winners who have already bagged serious cash:

• Ugwu Tochukwu Emmanuela, a businesswoman from Enugu State, walked away with an incredible ₦500,000!

• Gospel Akpan Solomon, a DSS personnel from Akwa Ibom, won a cool ₦200,000.

• Akeji Victor Hassan, an engineer from Rivers State, also secured ₦200,000.

But that’s not all! Several other winners have emerged as well, smiling home with as little as ₦5,000 up to ₦100,000. Aruwa Mabe Peace, a teacher from Kogi State, nabbed ₦100,000. Azeez Balogun, an engineer from Lagos State, claimed ₦20,000. Leonard Junior, a student from Asaba, took home ₦5,000, and so many other winners with their phone numbers already announced.

Why Haven’t You Joined Yet?

WinBundle is reshaping how you think about bills! With the National Empowerment Draw, your payments for airtime, electricity, and cable subscriptions are more than just expenses, they’re your entry into a world of exciting rewards.

Here’s how it works:

• Every time you pay for airtime, electricity, or your cable subscription through WinBundle, you’ll automatically receive Empowerment Raffle Tickets.

• These tickets could land you a spot in the weekly ₦50 million draw – yes, up to ₦50 million could be yours just for paying your bills!

As Emmanuella, Akpan, Akeji, Aruwa, Azeez, Leonard and many others have already discovered, every utility payment is an opportunity to win. Whether it’s a big jackpot or something smaller, there’s a prize for everyone!

How Can You Get in on the Action?

It’s easy:

1. Pay for airtime, electricity, or cable through WinBundle partner platforms or by dialling *6700*333# or *901# if you are an Access bank customer.

2. Each purchase gets you your utility value and Empowerment Raffle Tickets.

3. Sit back, relax, and tune in to AIT every Friday at 10 PM to catch the live draw. Results will also be shared on social media – so no FOMO!

Winners like Emmanuella, Gospel, and Akeji have already seen their payments turn into real cash prizes, and there’s no reason you can’t be next.

Ready to Play and Win?

Don’t miss out! Keep paying your bills through WinBundle and let your payments open the door to thrilling, life-changing opportunities. Whether you’re going for the ₦50 million grand prize or smaller wins, it’s all up for grabs!

For more details, check out WinBundle’s official site or follow @winbundleofficial on Instagram

