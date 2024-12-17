Why Travellers Need NEM Insurance Travel Insurance Policy

Before now, travelling has been associated with human existence. Travelling may be for tourism, adventure, business, vacations, or family bonding. Of course, we may plan trips, or they could happen without scheduled notice. It is, therefore, important to consider taking up an insurance coverage that will protect the individual, family, or group lined up for the trip in case of any eventuality.

Travel insurance has become a subject that passengers regard as significant in today’s world, especially people who frequently embark on international trips. It is so crucial that it offers financial protection against the occurrence of unexpected challenges, such as loss or stolen items before and during a journey. It is, therefore a necessary requirement for international travellers.

Importantly, it covers other details such as checked-in baggage loss or delay, loss of crucial documents such as international passports, personal accidents, personal accident coverage, and compensation in case of any other unforeseen event. In addition, travel insurance also includes medical coverage for medical bills, dental care, hospital transportation, and daily hospital expenditures.

Unfortunately, many travellers sometimes, knowingly or unknowingly, forget to take up a travel insurance coverage believing they have a health insurance plan and with the mindset that nothing unplanned and unfortunate would happen. Travellers may not take into consideration that they could be exposed to various degrees of risks which must be planned, as much as possible, and mitigated for adequate peace of mind.

Understandably so, the desire of people to travel from one location to the other usually increases during the yuletide season. This brings about a rush in air passengers, prohibitive cost of flight tickets, and resultant increase in unforeseen situations. The unanticipated circumstances affect the travellers’ psyche and well-being, unexpected flight delays, last-minute or abrupt cancellations, missing luggage, and other valuables are known to constantly occur, and passengers continue to miss scheduled personal or business appointments.

Therefore, it is necessary for all travellers to obtain travel insurance coverage to protect them from any unanticipated exigencies they may experience while on trips. One of the most reliable insurance entities providing bespoke travel insurance plans for Schengen and Global travellers is NEM Insurance.

NEM Travel Insurance is designed to cover medical expenses, lost luggage, flight accidents, and other losses incurred while travelling internationally. NEM Travel Insurance also guarantees access to a vast network of healthcare services around the world in the event of any medical needs.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEM Insurance Plc, Mr. Andrew Ikekhua, reiterates that travel insurance has become a requirement for all international travellers. It is a must-have as it protects them from unplanned challenges like medical bills, loss, or stolen valuables, which may occur to the insured before and during international flights. A travel insurance policy is essential whether on foreign trips or locally. It is immensely helpful in several ways.

At NEM Insurance, we are devoted to making your trip a memorable one with our dedicated professional, ever committed, to leading you through your travel insurance plans which guarantees you confidence while abroad. We implore you to adequately consider a travel insurance plan as you fulfill your plans to travel for Christmas, vacations, and tourism, this season, and always.

