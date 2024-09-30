WHOOSH NG LAUNCHES THE FIRST ALL-IN-ONE LOGISTICS PLATFORM IN NIGERIA

Whoosh NG is revolutionizing the logistics industry in Nigeria with the launch of the country’s first-ever all-in-one logistics mobile app. This innovation marks a significant shift as the company fully embraces technology, offering a comprehensive and affordable solution to the logistics challenges faced by individuals and businesses. With its unique features, the Whoosh NG app is set to redefine how deliveries are managed across the nation.

The app provides users with on-time, in-full, and error-free service. One of its standout features is its ability to seamlessly connect customers with nearby riders, ensuring faster pickups and deliveries, along with easy package tracking, all at highly competitive rates. This makes it the perfect choice for both individuals and businesses, whether they require one-time deliveries or bulk shipments. The app addresses a key need in Nigeria’s logistics market by offering cost-effective, timely solutions for a variety of users.

The platform also offers other exciting features, including Whoosh Coin, Whoosh Cyclers, and The Corporate Special. Whoosh Coin is a rewards system that allows users to earn coins while using the app. These coins can be redeemed to process shipments, providing a unique way to lower logistics costs. Whoosh Cyclers offers the most affordable option for short-distance deliveries within Lagos, ensuring that even small, local deliveries are handled with the same efficiency and care as larger shipments, making logistics accessible to everyone. The Corporate Special feature provides flat-rate benefits for e-commerce business owners, ensuring consistent and predictable costs for bulk deliveries. This is especially beneficial for growing businesses seeking reliable, cost-effective logistics solutions to scale their operations.

As the first all-in-one logistics app in Nigeria, Whoosh NG sets a new standard of innovation and efficiency. By addressing long-standing logistics problems such as shipment delays, high logistics costs, and inconsistent pricing, the app is transforming the industry in Nigeria and globally.

Whoosh NG has truly lived up to its word, “All-in-one Logistics Platform – Redefining Convenience,” with the launch of this innovative and user-friendly platform. It continues to lead the way in the logistics system with its cutting-edge solutions, serving as a model for others to follow.

Download the app here: https://bit.ly/m/Whoosh-NG

