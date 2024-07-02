What makes PlayDoge better than Tamagotchi?

PlayDoge May Have Been Inspired by Tamagotchi, but It Also Outgrew It, Here Is Why

PlayDoge (PLAY) is a popular new meme coin, currently still in presale, and it was based on a popular toy from the ‘90s known as Tamagotchi. However, PlayDoge argues that it is a better version of the toy, and its arguments make a lot of sense.

The Evolved Version Of Tamagotchi

Pretty much every millennial out there has either had a Tamagotchi back in the late ‘90s or has at least seen it, given that the toy conquered the world to the point where it was almost in every household. However, as PlayDoge points out, their main issue is that they had a very limited shelf life.

This was not their fault but one of the technological restrictions of that time. No matter how much you took care of it, your Tamagotchi would always die eventually. And yes, you could restart the device, but you would end up with a new pet to take care of. And yes, you could do it time and time again, but in the end, your pet would always leave, and after a while, the novelty wore off.

This is why PlayDoge is better than Tamagotchi, as it can fix the relationship between a human and their virtual pet. The project introduces higher stakes to the equation, and it uses the world’s best-known meme to do it.

The Doge meme resonates with almost everyone, and PlayDoge puts it into a Web3-enable, mobile phone version of Tamagotchi in the form of a classic 2D game. Because of this, you will never have to say goodbye to your beloved digital pet again.

On top of that, this pet is a Doge, and it can even help you earn PLAY tokens simply for interacting with it and playing mini-games together. As such, PlayDoge is an evolution of Tamagotchi, and its superior in every way — from longevity to utility, quality, and more.

Join The PlayDoge Presale While You Wait

As of July 1, the project’s app has not yet launched, so the anticipation continues to grow as players wait for the opportunity to get their pocket-sized digital pet again. But, as you wait, you can also choose to join the PlayDoge presale and buy some tokens, which you can then use to buy treats for your pet later on.

The project’s presale is currently one of the most successful and hottest on the market. PlayDoge has raised over $5.3 million selling PLAY tokens, which currently cost only $0.00514. However, anyone interested in buying early should not wait for too long, as the token will see another scheduled price increase in under 24 hours.

You still have enough time to do some research on the project and consider whether or not it is for you, but you should do it quickly before the price goes up. And, if it happens, it is still a good opportunity, given that the presale is still far from being over, and its price will increase a lot more as it inches toward the end.

