The global economic climate has prompted a reevaluation of holiday traditions among Nigeria’s upper echelon. With the naira’s volatility against major currencies, even the wealthy are feeling the pinch regarding overseas vacations. However, this shift has created an opportunity for domestic hospitality giants like Eko Hotels and Suites to fill the gap by providing enriching and more rewarding alternatives for families seeking unique holiday experiences. This December, as international travel costs soar, the hotel, now a major tourism destination, is influencing a new trend: the domestic luxury retreat, offering an exclusive experience to a select few.

The Tropical Christmas Wonderland is not merely a hotel stay; it’s a comprehensive luxury experience designed to compete with global attractions like Disney resorts. The project boasts an impressive array of features: a state-of-the-art ice-skating rink, bringing winter charm to the tropics, Broadway-caliber theatre productions, expansive water parks rivalling international standards, game centres and interactive experiences, amongst others.

“We’re not just offering a room; we’re creating memories,” explains Dr Iyadunni Gbadebo, the hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “Every aspect of the experience is crafted to exceed the expectations of our most discerning guests.”

Dr. Taiwo Akindele, a leading economist noted that, “For high-net-worth individuals, the value proposition of these local luxury experiences is becoming increasingly attractive.” “When you factor in the current exchange rates, many are finding they can enjoy equal or greater luxury closer to home, often at a fraction of the cost of an international trip.”

This shift is not just beneficial for travellers. It’s proving to be a boon for the local economy as well. The Tropical Christmas Wonderland project, with an average net spend of over N2 billion, is expected to create hundreds of jobs and significantly boost the hospitality sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP. This positive impact is something that every Nigerian can be proud of and should support.

There is no reason why more of Nigeria’s elite shouldn’t choose a holiday experience closer to home. As a renowned tourism expert, Mr Ayo Omotosho argues, “What we’re seeing with projects like the Tropical Christmas Wonderland is a maturation of Nigeria’s luxury market. Its success also paves the way for year-round, world-class attractions that keep more high-value tourists and their spending within our borders.”

As December approaches, Eko Hotels is gearing up to outdo themselves and set a high standard that could become an international benchmark. With its expanded theme park, redesigned and upgraded rooms, improved restaurants and a lineup of jaw-dropping activities, Eko Hotels and Suites has evolved from a grand hotel into a destination where families create memorable experiences. To paraphrase a former tourism commissioner, being a part of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland is a rare demonstration of love and sacrifice to one’s family and country; every faithful and patriotic man should embrace it.

