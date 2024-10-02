Unlocking Nigeria’s Stranded Potentials at 64

As Nigeria marks its 64th Independence Day, we are reminded of our nation’s boundless potential and the countless untapped opportunities that lie ahead.

At the National Leadership Organisation (NLO), our mission mirrors that of oil and gas companies, which specialize in unlocking stranded hydrocarbons. For us, however, the focus is on unlocking the stranded potentials of nations—particularly Nigeria.

Nigeria is rich in resources, abundant in human capital, and brimming with possibilities. Yet, despite these advantages, we continue to face persistent challenges—economic hardship, insecurity, infrastructural gaps, and a decline in the quality of education. These issues are not because of a lack of potential, but rather due to our inability to fully unleash the nation’s vast potential.

To say that Nigeria at 64 has unimaginable amounts of stranded potential would be an understatement. But there is one crucial element, that if addressed, could unlock these potentials and propel our nation forward: Leadership Deficiency.

Leadership is the root cause, and everything else—whether it’s economic growth, security, or education—is simply an effect.

Addressing the Crux: Leadership as the Key to National Growth

Nigeria’s history is filled with growth agendas, manifestos, and development plans, all of which have sparked optimism, but have often fallen short of delivering their promises. Despite various government initiatives aimed at solving critical challenges—such as unemployment, inflation, insecurity, and poor public service delivery—many Nigerians still face hardships.

For decades, successive administrations have introduced bold measures to stimulate growth, such as import bans, border closures, trade agreements, and subsidy removals. Yet, the outcomes have often been disappointing. Inflation is currently over 30%, unemployment remains high, and poverty affects over 63% of the population.

So, what has been missing in these efforts? Leadership.

To successfully implement these growth agendas and development plans, several critical success factors must be present. However, leadership remains the core factor for any meaningful progress. Let’s explore these factors:

1. Compelling Vision:

A shared, compelling vision is essential. Whether it’s focused on job creation, food security, or national security, this vision must resonate deeply across all sectors of society. Such a vision requires strong, visionary leadership that unites leaders, citizens, and private sector stakeholders toward a common goal.

2. Pursuit of Growth Over Politics:

Achieving economic stability and growth requires technical expertise and a shift in focus from politics to results-driven leadership. This means placing the right people in the right roles and making strategic investments in human capital and leadership development to meet Nigeria’s growth challenges.

3. Institutional Reforms:

Reforms in the public sector must be centered around enhancing efficiency, fostering innovation, and improving public service delivery. Many past reforms have failed due to weak leadership. But with strong, decisive leadership, we can overcome these challenges and realize the outcomes Nigeria desperately needs.

4. Cultural Change:

To move forward, we must transition from an establishment mindset to an enterprise mindset. This transformation will require dynamic, innovative leadership in both the public and private sectors. Agile and transformational leadership will be the driving force behind this cultural shift.

5. Public Engagement and Communication:

A well-informed and actively engaged citizenry is critical to the success of any national initiative. Transparent, consistent communication from leadership will help build trust, inclusivity, and a sense of shared responsibility between the government and its people.

6. Understanding Leadership: It’s More Than One Individual

One of the greatest misconceptions of our time is the belief that leadership is solely about one person or even a team of individuals. This couldn’t be further from the truth. A leader is just one part of a broader leadership system, which also includes the led, the context, and the results that are expected.

Leadership cannot and should not rest solely on the shoulders of one person. It is a shared responsibility. Every citizen has a role to play, and for our nation to progress, we must all actively contribute to leadership at our respective levels.

That is why we are challenging every Nigerian to:

Don’t just complain, but also create.

Don’t just criticize, but also contribute.

Don’t just blame, but also build.

Don’t just protest, but also participate.

Don’t just find faults, but also find fixes.

Don’t just point fingers, but also point the way.

Don’t just identify problems, but also propose solutions.

Don’t just speak out, but also step forward.

Don’t just insult, but also improve.

Don’t divide, but develop.

Leadership at the Heart of Success

Leadership is the key to everything. The successful realization of Nigeria’s potential depends on our ability to cultivate effective leadership at all levels—from the public sector to the private sector, and from top leaders to everyday citizens. Without this, our struggles will persist, and our progress will remain stalled.

At the National Leadership Organisation (NLO), we are committed to unlocking Nigeria’s stranded potentials by fostering effective leadership, enhancing institutional capacity, and empowering citizens to play their part. We believe in creating a culture where everyone contributes, where everyone leads in their own capacity.

A Call to Action: It’s Time to Lead

As Nigeria turns 64, it is time for us to recognize that leadership is not just the responsibility of those at the top, but of everyone. It is time to step up, take ownership, and actively contribute to unlocking the full potential of our great nation. Leadership is a system, and everyone—whether you are a citizen, public servant, or private sector leader—has a vital role to play in ensuring that this system functions effectively.

We call on every Nigerian to step forward and be part of the solution. Let us replace complaints with creation, blame with building, and division with development. The future of our nation depends on our collective efforts.

Happy 64th, Nigeria. The journey continues, and our brightest days are still ahead—if we all choose to lead.

Dr. Bolaji Olagunju

Director General, National Leadership Organisation

Share