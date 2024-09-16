UK firm celebrates visionary editor and thought leader par excellence, Dr Razak Owolabi.

Today, we celebrate an extraordinary leader, Dr. Razak Owolabi, Deputy Editor in Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, on the occasion of his well-deserved retirement. It is not just a celebration of the end of a distinguished career but a moment to reflect on a legacy marked by unwavering dedication, excellence, and a steadfast commitment to humanity. Throughout his tenure, Dr. Owolabi has been a beacon of thought leadership and a bastion of excellence in the fourth estate of the realm, guiding it through times of transformation and growth.

At TEXEM, we hold our illustrious alumnus Dr. Owolabi in the highest regard for his immense contributions to advancing good governance and societal betterment. As a leader of thought, he has consistently championed the values that define great journalism—truth, accountability, and a commitment to justice. Under his stewardship, the News Agency of Nigeria became a vital instrument in promoting transparency and integrity in governance. His work has empowered countless Nigerians with timely, accurate, and credible information, ensuring that the role of the media in democracy was preserved and strengthened.

Dr. Owolabi’s tenure has been one of excellence, where he consistently pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved. His commitment to professional and ethical journalism has inspired a generation of media practitioners, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. By fostering a culture of discipline and creativity, he ensured that the News Agency of Nigeria remained at the forefront of shaping national discourse, influencing policy, and educating the public.

Perhaps what makes Dr. Owolabi’s legacy most remarkable is his ability to effect positive change, not just within the media but across society. He recognized that good governance begins with well-informed citizens, and he worked tirelessly to create a media environment that upheld the principles of transparency and accountability. His vision, foresight, and leadership have deepened the foundations of democracy in Nigeria and helped foster a more enlightened and empowered citizenry. According, Dr. Alim Abubakre, Founder, TEXEM, UK, “Dr. Razak Owolabi’s legacy is a testament to the power of leadership anchored in truth, integrity, and service to humanity. As he retires, we celebrate not just a career, but a life dedicated to deepening governance, fostering excellence, and elevating the voices that shape society. His impact will continue to inspire, reminding us that true leadership transcends positions—it is about the lasting change we ignite in the hearts and minds of others.”

As we bid farewell to this exceptional leader, we at TEXEM celebrate Dr. Owolabi not only for what he has accomplished but for the path he has paved for future generations. His work has been a vital contribution to building a better, more just society, and his influence will undoubtedly endure for years to come.

May his retirement be as fulfilling as his career has been impactful. We extend our deepest gratitude for his service to humanity, his leadership, and his relentless pursuit of excellence. Dr. Razak Owolabi, we salute you.