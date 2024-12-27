UK firm celebrates NMDPRA

TEXEM, a leading UK-based consulting firm renowned for shaping global leaders, has proudly conferred two of its most prestigious awards on two transformational leaders in Nigeria’s energy sector. Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has been honoured with the Strategic Investor in People Award, while Mr. Bashir A. Sadiq, Executive Director of Corporate Services and Administration at NMDPRA, has been recognised with the Investor in People Award. These awards celebrate their exceptional contributions to nation-building, the pursuit of sustainable development, and their unwavering commitment to positioning Nigeria for inclusive growth and global relevance.

Engr. Farouk Ahmed, a pioneer in the energy industry, embodies the spirit of transformative leadership. From his groundbreaking early career at Apple Inc. to leading strategic reforms within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, his journey reflects a relentless pursuit of excellence. As the CEO of NMDPRA, Engr. Ahmed has redefined regulatory oversight, fostering transparency, efficiency, and innovation. His leadership has not only strengthened the nation’s downstream sector but has also laid a solid foundation for cleaner jobs, economic diversification, and sustainable growth. Through a clear vision and resolute determination, Engr. Ahmed has positioned Nigeria’s energy industry as a beacon of resilience and global competitiveness. His recognition as a Strategic Investor in People is a testament to his commitment to developing human capital, advancing value addition, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive a new era of prosperity.

Similarly, Mr. Bashir A. Sadiq, a stalwart in organisational transformation and governance, has exemplified the principles of inclusivity and innovation. His tenure at NMDPRA reflects a profound dedication to building systems that empower individuals and institutions alike. By fostering efficiency, transparency, and accountability, Mr. Sadiq has played a pivotal role in driving the downstream sector’s evolution. His strategic approach to nurturing talent and aligning organisational goals with national priorities has earned him the Investor in People Award—an accolade that underscores his role as a catalyst for sustainable growth. Mr. Sadiq’s commitment to repositioning the downstream sub-sector for improved efficiency ensures that Nigeria’s energy sector remains vibrant, self-sustaining, and globally relevant.

Together, these leaders represent a compelling vision for Nigeria’s future—one that prioritises diversification, value creation, and the adoption of sustainable technologies. They have championed the integration of innovative practices and the development of harmonious public-private partnerships, recognising that collaboration is essential to addressing the nation’s critical infrastructure needs. Their efforts have not only enhanced the efficiency of the midstream and downstream sectors but have also opened pathways for transformative investments that will create jobs, reduce environmental impact, and uplift communities.

Under their leadership, NMDPRA has emerged as a key driver of Nigeria’s quest for a sustainable and inclusive economy. Their work exemplifies the potential of strategic governance to unlock untapped opportunities and position Nigeria as a global leader in energy, innovation, and human capital development. By addressing systemic challenges with bold solutions and fostering symbiotic relationships between the public and private sectors, they have set a new standard for nation-building.

These awards from TEXEM are more than a recognition of individual achievement; they are a call to action. They inspire other leaders, stakeholders, and citizens to embrace a shared vision of progress—one that places people at the centre of development and harnesses the power of innovation for long-term prosperity. Engr. Ahmed and Mr. Sadiq’s contributions remind us that with visionary leadership, purposeful action, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Nigeria’s future is not just promising—it is limitless.

As TEXEM honours these transformative leaders, we are reminded that the path to greatness is paved with courage, innovation, and a steadfast belief in the potential of people. Engr. Ahmed and Mr. Sadiq have shown us that when we invest in human capital, embrace sustainable practices, and foster collaborative partnerships, we do more than build industries—we build nations. Their achievements light the way for a brighter, more inclusive, and globally competitive Nigeria, inspiring us all to reach for the extraordinary.

