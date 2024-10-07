UAC Foods Introduces Kingsway Loaf

UAC Foods Limited, Lagos Nigeria; a renowned Nigerian food manufacturer with a legacy dating back to 1879, is proud to introduce its latest bakery masterpiece, Kingsway Loaf.

This exceptional bread is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to providing quality food products that nourish consumers.

Kingsway Loaf offers a unique flavour, texture, and aroma. Each bite is a journey through a blend of carefully selected ingredients, including flour and natural yeast.

The result is a loaf that is both incredibly soft and bursting with flavour.

“We are thrilled to bring Kingsway Loaf to the Nigerian market,” said Ayo Awosika, GM Commercial at UAC Foods Limited. “This loaf represents our dedication to providing consumers with exceptional food experiences that exceed their expectations. We believe that Kingsway Loaf will become a beloved staple in households in Nigeria.”

As a leading food manufacturing company in Nigeria, UAC Foods Limited has a long history of innovation and quality.

With a commitment to using only the finest ingredients and employing state-of-the-art production techniques, the company continues to set new standards in the food industry.

Share