Transactworld Digital Launches Transactpay Set To Revolutionise Payment For Nigerian And International Businesses

Transactworld Digital Services, a leading fintech company, today announced the launch of its flagship product, Transactpay – a robust and secure payment processing platform designed for businesses in Nigeria and abroad. This launch signifies a major milestone following Transactworld Digital’s acquisition of a Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP) licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), solidifying its position as a trusted partner for merchants seeking efficient and innovative payment solutions.

Transactpay offers a comprehensive suite of features to streamline payment processes and expand customer reach. Key functionalities include secure payment processing across various channels (online, mobile, in-store), seamless integration with any platform, multi-currency support, advanced AI-driven fraud prevention, and real-time settlements.

“Securing this licence is a major achievement for us,” said Ernest Obi, CEO of Transactworld Digital Services. “Our commitment to client service drives us, and there’s nothing more rewarding than leading the way in innovation. We are excited to provide Nigerian merchants with a reliable and secure payment processing platform, while also creating opportunities for international businesses eager to enter the thriving Nigerian market.”

The company’s tagline, “You. Powered by us,” encapsulates its dedication to client success. “We put our clients first, empowering them to focus on growth while we leverage our technology to seamlessly power their business operations,”Ernest added.

“The launch of Transactpay marks a pivotal moment for Transactworld Digital Services,” said Christabel Onyejekwe, Chairperson of the Board, current Executive Vice Chairman, Financial Inclusion Centers Professionals Network Plc (FICs) and former Executive Director of Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS). “This platform is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are confident that Transactpay will redefine the payment ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond.”

Yvonne Isichei FCIB, a key board member and former Executive Director Operations & Technology in Keystone Bank Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the launch stating, “Transactpay is more than just a payment platform. It’s a strategic tool for businesses to thrive in a secure, seamless and stress-free manner. Its robust features and user-friendly interface are set to revolutionise how transactions are conducted”.

Mac Atasie, CEO of NEXTZON, and another Board member, emphasised the importance of security, stating, “We understand the critical role security plays in the financial sector. Transactpay is built on a foundation of robust security measures, ensuring our clients’ peace of mind and trust.”

Nigerian merchants are already embracing Transactpay, expressing enthusiasm for the platform’s capabilities. “We are thrilled to partner with Transactworld Digital Services, leveraging the capabilities of Transactpay. This will streamline our payment processes, expand our customer reach, and ultimately fuel our business growth. Their launch has certainly come at the right time, ” said Abraham Ojes, Founder, Collect Payment Tech Limited.”

Transactworld Digital’s commitment to fostering financial inclusion and growth for businesses of all sizes, both domestically and internationally, is evident in their dedication to providing exceptional customer service and innovative payment solutions. With the launch of Transactpay and the securing of their payment processing licence, the company is poised to revolutionise the payment ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond.

About Transactworld Digital Services

Transactworld Digital Services is a licensed Nigerian fintech company on a mission to empower businesses with innovative payment processing solutions, prioritising exceptional customer service every step of the way. Their flagship product, Transactpay, provides a secure and feature-rich platform for accepting payments online, in-store, and on mobile devices. Transactworld Digital is committed to fostering financial inclusion and growth for businesses of all sizes, both domestically and internationally.

For more information, please visit www.transactworld.com.ng.

Contact Information:

• Email: [email protected]

• Instagram: instagram.com/transactworlddigital

• Twitter: x.com/transactworldd

• LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/transactworld-digital

• Facebook: facebook.com/TransactworldDigital