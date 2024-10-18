Third Agribusiness Roundtable Conference set to hold in Uyo

All is now set for the third Agribusiness Roundtable International Conference, tagged “UYO 2024” to be hosted by the Akwa Ibom State government.

The conference scheduled for October 27 to 29, 2024 at the prestigious Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, is themed “Unlocking agribusiness opportunities for economic sustainability”.

The event will feature the ground-breaking ceremony of the Centre for Innovative and Sustainable Agriculture (CISA) in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), exhibitions, awards and a cooking challenge.

The landmark event will bring together leading experts, innovators and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss and drive the future of agriculture in Nigeria.

The conference is organised by the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI) South-South Zone, the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Trade and Investment and Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The conference will feature a diverse range of speakers, panel discussions, and workshops covering key topics, including youth and women’s involvement in agribusiness, a panacea for unemployment and poverty alleviation.

Others include leveraging the diaspora involvement in agribusiness and agro-industry for export to the USA under AGOA and AfCFTA implementation, building resilient food systems: Lessons from Indonesia’s approach to climate-smart agriculture, promoting food security with climate resilience and sustainable agricultural practices.

It will also address the problem of post-harvest losses and seek ways to ensure sustainable storage facilities, among others.

The international conference aims to harness emerging agribusiness opportunities and new strategies for economic growth and sustainability as well as develop new skill sets for sustenance.

“This conference aims to bring together leading experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss the latest innovations, challenges, and opportunities in the agricultural sector,” the organiser said in a statement.

According to them, the event also presents a unique opportunity to explore the pivotal role of the Africans in the Diaspora, in the advancement of agricultural ventures in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large, with a focus on scaling production by utilising the AGOA and AFCFTA frameworks to enhance export opportunities to the United States and other regions.

Other objectives of the conference include promoting collaboration and knowledge sharing between local and international stakeholders.

Showcasing innovative agricultural technologies and practices that can contribute to sustainable and profitable food production, exploring investment opportunities in the state’s thriving agricultural sector, and fostering partnerships to drive economic growth and development in Akwa Ibom.

Special guests of honour at the event include Governor Umo Eno of the Akwa Ibom, and his counterparts from the South-South geopolitical zone.

The conference’s keynote address will be presented by Doris Uzoka-Aneti, minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, while ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development; Water Resources, and Niger Delta Affairs, are also expected.

