The Industries Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Improve Their Products and Services

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries, with 59% of early adopters recognizing its expanding potential and planning to increase investments in 2024. By automating processes, analyzing vast datasets, and enhancing customer experiences, AI enables businesses to optimize operations and make strategic decisions with unprecedented precision. As a result, the global AI market is projected to reach $196 billion by 2030.

AI throughout the years: From its inception to the 2020s “AI Boom”

The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) emerged in the mid-20th century, when computer scientists began exploring the possibility of machines that could mimic human intelligence. The term “artificial intelligence” was coined at the 1956 Dartmouth Conference, a pivotal moment in the entirety of AI history. Initial research revolved around symbolic reasoning and problem-solving, but progress was hindered by the limitations of computing power at the time.

The 1980s saw a resurgence of AI with the development of expert systems, which were designed to replicate human decision-making within specific fields. High costs and scalability issues eventually led to the so-called “AI winter,” a period characterized by stagnation. However, the field rebounded in the 1990s as machine learning gained momentum, driven by advances in statistical methods and access to larger datasets.

The 2010s paved the way for the AI boom of the 2020s. Deep learning, powered by artificial neural networks, revolutionized the field, enabling machines to learn complex patterns from massive amounts of data. Around this time, technologies like convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs) fueled significant progress in natural language processing, speech recognition, and computer vision.

The 2020s witnessed a surge in AI adoption across industries. Generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s GPT series and image generators like DALL·E, demonstrated AI’s potential to produce human-like text, images, and code. Numerous businesses integrated these tools to boost productivity, elevate customer experiences, and foster innovation. AI agents, capable of processing multimodal data and automating workflows, became indispensable in key sectors like healthcare, finance, and marketing among others.

This AI boom was propelled by exponential growth in computing power, widespread data availability, and increased investment in AI research. However, it has also raised deep concerns about ethics, bias, and regulation, sparking discussions on responsible AI governance.

Examples of AI Use Cases Across Industries: Education and training

One way AI enhances education is through personalized learning. Platforms like DreamBox and Smart Sparrow can adapt educational content to each student’s learning style and pace by analyzing student responses in real-time and dynamically adjusting lessons. This ensures that every student can learn at their own speed and achieve mastery. A Knewton case study found that AI systems that adapt to student needs can improve grades by 62%.

AI can also automate administrative tasks like grading, scheduling, and report generation, which reduces the workload for educators. Tools like Gradescope can grade assignments consistently and objectively, and AI scheduling software can optimize class timetables and resource allocation.

Moreover, AI makes learning more interactive and engaging through gamification and adaptive learning platforms. Kahoot! and Minecraft: Education Edition use AI to create interactive quizzes and simulations that respond to student input, keeping learners motivated and involved.

Industrial and energy sector

In today’s industrial landscape, the key to achieving optimized, higher quality, and sustainable production lies in increased efficiency, reduced unplanned stoppages, improved product quality, and process automation. This is why 10% of industrial companies have already adopted AI technology, according to the AI Index report.

The industry mainly relies on AI cognitive services and machine vision solutions for predictive maintenance, which can anticipate machine and plant failures by monitoring information from process sensors and images in real time. What’s more, machine vision enables automatic inspection of product quality, and AI and digital twins allow for the prediction and optimization of energy consumption.

A prime example of successful AI implementation in business is ExxonMobil, an American multinational oil and gas corporation. By utilizing AI-driven insights from production data, the company claims to have vastly improved its decision-making processes. This, in turn, has translated into more refined field development.

Insurance and finance

The financial and insurance sectors are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance fraud detection and financial forecasting accuracy. Machine learning algorithms can analyze vast amounts of financial and policy data to identify trends and anomalies indicative of fraudulent activity. For instance, JPMorgan Chase—the largest bank in the U.S.— uses AI for real-time analysis to quickly detect irregularities. With this, the bank looks to safeguard both the institution and its customers.

In addition, AI has enabled insurance and financial companies to update legacy systems with AI protocols, strengthening security measures and fostering a more data-driven financial ecosystem.

Digital entertainment

The field of digital entertainment comprises several industries, such as social media, streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, video games, and video on demand among others. Even casino and sportbetting sites are regarded as forms of digital entertainment. This is because they strive to provide an immersive and appealing experience to consumers in a digital environment.

In general, the digital entertainment industry relies on AI to boost their marketing efforts. For instance, they leverage the technology’s capabilities to analyze massive amounts of data to identify trends in user behaviour. Such trends are later utilized to design and tailor specific offers that will make the products more in-light with the consumers personal tastes and preferences.

Security and surveillance

Malware, deepfakes, and misinformation are some of the greatest risks threatening businesses worldwide. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2024 report, these threats also hinder stability and democracy. In just the first quarter of 2024, Nigeria saw over 586,000 cyberattacks in financial organisations.

In this landscape, AI has emerged as a helpful technology to support security and surveillance. Companies and even governments are aware of AI’s potential. Some of the concrete benefits offered by the technology is the implementation of machine learning in security cameras and other surveillance devices.

Human Resources

In the sector of Human Resources, AI has been particularly helpful when it comes to improving core operations. A recent survey made by the company Lattice shows that about 16% of respondents, HR professionals, think AI can make the entire recruitment process of new personnel more efficient. Moreover, according to the findings, AI can screen resumes and find potential candidates. Besides the aforementioned benefits, language models can assist in creating well-written job descriptions.

About 9% of the Lattice survey respondents claim that AI has the potential to support the learning and development curve of freshly hired employees, as well as providing answers to frequently asked questions. Lastly, the survey participants remarked on AI’s ability to manage key HR aspects, including compensation, payroll, and benefits, which is especially relevant during the process of onboarding.

In conclusion

AI is reshaping industries by improving efficiency, personalization, and decision-making. From fraud detection in finance to immersive digital entertainment, AI’s transformative power is evident. As investments in AI accelerate, its integration into diverse sectors will continue driving innovation and redefining industry standards.

