The “I am Enough“ Solution: Uncover’s New Dark Spot Serum Unveiled

Empowered by You, Engineered for Results: Uncover The New I Am Enough Dark Spot Serum

Lagos, Nigeria – Uncover, a leading Pan-African skincare brand, announced the launch of its groundbreaking I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum. This innovative product is a direct response to the pressing skin care needs of women of color, who disproportionately experience hyperpigmentation.

Uncover’s extensive research, including in-depth focus groups in Kenya and Nigeria and the brand’s proprietary skin quiz, underscored the prevalence of dark spots as a primary concern for women with melanin-rich skin. The brand’s formula scientist, Lalita Iyer, noted, “Hyperpigmentation is a complex issue that requires specialized solutions. Melanin-rich skin often exhibits unique challenges, necessitating targeted ingredients and formulations.” The I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum is the culmination of two years of dedicated research and development, offering a targeted solution that delivers visible results.

Formulated with a powerful blend of 2% Alpha Arbutin, 2% Tranexamic Acid, 2% Niacinamide, and 1% Kojic Acid, the serum works synergistically to inhibit melanin production, reduce inflammation, and gently exfoliate the skin.

Additionally, including African Licorice Root further enhances the product’s efficacy in targeting dark spots and promoting an even skin tone.

“We are thrilled to introduce the I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum, a product that truly embodies our commitment to understanding and addressing our customers’ unique skin care needs,” said Sneha Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of Uncover. “By combining rigorous scientific research with deep consumer insights, we have created a serum that delivers results and empowers individuals to embrace their natural beauty.”

Clinical studies have shown that 96% of participants experienced a visible reduction in dark spots within four weeks of consistently using the I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum.

Jade Oyateru, Co-Founder and COO, added, “Our team is incredibly proud of the I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum. It represents a significant milestone in providing effective skincare solutions for melanated women on the continent and abroad. We believe this product will address a pressing skin concern, teach women that there are healthier options to reduce hyperpigmentation, and boost confidence and self-esteem among our customers.”

The launch of the I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum aligned with Uncover’s broader “Glow in Your Confidence” campaign, which celebrated self-acceptance. On the 14th of September, the brand also held a launch event at Landmark Towers in Lagos, hosted by Daala Oruwari and attended by 115 content creators.

The I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum retails for ₦25,000 in Nigeria and KSh 4,000 in Kenya. The product is available on Uncover’s website, www.uncoverskincare.co, and retailers throughout both regions, including but not limited to Medplus, Perfect Trust, Tulips, Teeka4, and Beauty Hut.

About Uncover:

A destination to uncover, embrace, and care for the real you.

Uncover creates highly effective, science-backed skincare products that are tested and approved by melanated women. Through our growing community and advocacy, we’re on a mission to celebrate the beauty of being true to oneself.

