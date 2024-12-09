Tenece and Oracle Chart the Future of Corporate Banking with Transformative Event in Lagos

On November 20th, 2024, Tenece and Oracle hosted an exclusive event at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, gathering top executives from Nigeria’s banking industry to explore groundbreaking solutions in trade finance, digital payments, revenue management, and billing. Themed “Modernising Corporate Trade Finance, Payments, Revenue Management, and Billing,” the event delivered actionable insights into the future of corporate banking and its transformative potential for businesses.

The discussions focused on addressing critical challenges and unveiling forward-looking strategies to help financial institutions achieve operational excellence, streamline processes, and unlock new revenue streams. Attendees gained valuable insights into how Oracle’s innovative solutions, combined with Tenece’s expertise, can revolutionize the way banks operate in a digital-first world.

Key highlights from the event included:

Re-imagining Trade & Supply Chain Finance : Experts introduced front-to-back digitalized solutions powered by OpenAPI technologies, machine learning, and generative AI, ensuring seamless customer experiences and efficient back-office automation.

: Experts introduced front-to-back digitalized solutions powered by OpenAPI technologies, machine learning, and generative AI, ensuring seamless customer experiences and efficient back-office automation. Optimizing Corporate Payments : Attendees discovered Oracle’s ISO20022 Payments Engine, designed to enhance revenue growth through enriched data transfer, virtual accounts, and liquidity management—all tailored for core banking independence.

: Attendees discovered Oracle’s ISO20022 Payments Engine, designed to enhance revenue growth through enriched data transfer, virtual accounts, and liquidity management—all tailored for core banking independence. Driving Revenue Assurance: Advanced tools for managing complex corporate pricing across multiple markets were presented, with proven success in reducing revenue leakage, enhancing tailored pricing, and delivering detailed income analytics.

The event featured a stellar lineup of speakers, including Kingsley Eze, CEO of Tenece Group, and Upender Singh, Head of Sales – Africa at Oracle Financial Services Global Industry Unit. Other thought leaders from Oracle such as Phil Boyall, Raph Bou Jaoude, and Sudhir Nikharge shared actionable insights and best practices, empowering organizations to redefine their corporate banking strategies.

Participants left with a clear understanding of the business benefits of these innovative solutions, including improved efficiency, enhanced agility, and robust revenue growth. The event underscored Tenece and Oracle’s commitment to helping financial institutions navigate the complexities of modern banking with cutting-edge technology.

Organizations looking to unlock unparalleled efficiency, enhance revenue streams, and stay ahead in a competitive landscape can explore these transformative solutions by reaching out to Tenece at [email protected].

This event reaffirmed Tenece and Oracle’s leadership in empowering Nigerian financial institutions to embrace the future of corporate banking, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.

