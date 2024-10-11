Tekniteed NG Unveils New iC2 and iC7 Automation Series by Danfoss

The Food and Beverage industry in Nigeria is about to experience a shift with the launch of the iC2 and iC7 Automation drive series by Tekniteed NG, a leading provider of technical solutions and industrial products in Nigeria. These cutting-edge solutions offer industries enhanced automation capabilities for improved efficiency, reliability, and productivity.

The launch event opened with the CEO of Tekniteed NG, Mr. John Okeh, who during his opening address introduced the iC2 and iC7 drives respectively. In his statement he said, “The iC2 and iC7 series represents the latest innovations in variable speed drives (VSDs), designed to provide optimum motor control across a wide range of industrial applications, including manufacturing, processing, and energy management. With advanced features that enable seamless integration, these products are set to transform how industries in Nigeria and across Africa approach automation.”

According to the CEO of Tekniteed NG, “The introduction of the iC2 and iC7 automation series marks a significant step in our commitment to providing world-class industrial solutions in Nigeria. With Danfoss’s expertise, we are bringing advanced technology that not only improves efficiency but also drives long-term growth for industries across the region” he says.

During the product launch held on the 26th of September 2024 in GRA Ikeja, Lagos, Mr. Thorsen Gehler, Danfoss Product Manager highlighted the flexible functionality of the iC7 series. In his presentation, he spoke about the key specifications like the compact bookshelf design, no extra space between drivers, integrated EMC, filters (C1, C2, C3) & DC chokes etc.

With the global shift toward automation and smart solutions, Tekniteed NG continues to play a pivotal role in delivering innovative products that meet the growing demands of Nigeria’s industrial sector. The iC2 and iC7 series are now available for order and implementation across a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, food and beverage, manufacturing, and more.

The panel discussion was led by the Danfoss representatives and other industry experts. They were able to touch on the automation industry innovations, trends, and future prospects. The panel session ended with questions from the attendees.

The head of sales & marketing, Tekniteed NG, gave the closing remark by giving a summary of the day’s event stating that “Tekniteed NG, is Nigerian-based industrial solutions provider, specialized in the supply of automation, engineering, and technical products with over one decade of experience. Tekniteed NG serves various industries with top-quality solutions, fostering innovation and operational excellence across Africa and is always ready to provide end users with technical support as authorized Danfoss service partners.”

www.tekniteedng.com

Share