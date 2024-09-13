TECNO Unveils PHANTOM V Fold2 5G – An AI-enhanced Large-Screen Powerhouse of Productivity and Creativity

Innovative technology brand TECNO today unveiled the new PHANTOM V Fold2 5G – an AI-enhanced second-generation foldable smartphone that brings more efficiency for business professionals and creatives. Embracing the incredible possibilities of large-screen foldable devices, it is a powerhouse of productivity and creativity elevated by futuristic AI innovation.

PHANTOM V Fold2 5G is freshly equipped with TECNO’s brand-new TECNO AI suite of AI functions, including the upgraded Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant, AI Artboard, AI Wallpaper and more. It also features advanced hardware, with 6.42” outer and 7.85” main 120Hz LTPO screens with 30-120° hovering capability, a powerful 5750mAh Aircell battery, 70W charging, and an Ultra-Clear Five Camera Imaging System, while it also supports the new PHANTOM V Pen stylus.

The AI-powered PHANTOM V Fold2 5G boosts creativity and productivity for all your business needs

“We’re thrilled to be unveiling the new and upgraded PHANTOM V Fold2 5G, following the success of its award-winning predecessor,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. “Though our ‘Stop At Nothing’ attitude to innovation, we are excited to bring our global users both futuristic AI software and advanced hardware in one outstanding device, creating an exceptional large-screen experience with the power to elevate lifestyles.”

New TECNO AI Suite Boosts Creativity and Productivity

TECNO AI featured on PHANTOM V Fold2 5G significantly boosts productivity and creativity of the user’s mobile experience. Designed to enhance business efficiency, unlock creative empowerment and elevate everyday ease, TECNO AI unleashes the potential of AI to level up the relationship between users and their smart devices.

Whether preparing for a presentation, leading a team meeting, or just navigating daily life, TECNO AI’s Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant is always on hand to help. Ella offers online search capabilities and Smart Q&A to give intelligent answers based on real-time information, responding to questions fluently. What’s more, users can count on Ella to optimize more than 400 system functions, from setting wallpapers to switching the system language. PHANTOM V Fold2 5G also features AI Summary that can quickly summarize information in PDFs and webpages, AI Translation to conduct real-time translation in person or over the phone, and AI Writing functions, such as text summary, text generation, proofreading and rewriting capabilities, saving users valuable time.

AI Artboard and AI Wallpaper combine the limitless human imagination with the power of AI for mind-blowing results. With AI Artboard, anyone can create an artistic masterpiece, as AI turns users’ simple scribbled sketches into incredible works of art, while AI Wallpaper lets users create their unique wallpapers from a simple text description.

PHANTOM V Fold2 5G also uses AI to enhance the imaging experience. TECNO’s Universal Tone Technology uses AI to capture diverse skin tones more accurately, and AIGC Portrait generates amazing portrait shots with different themes and templates. As for editing, Magic AI Eraser lets users easily extract subjects and perform high-quality edits, simplifying photo editing and social media sharing, while One Click Cutout automatically recognizes and extracts subjects with a long press, enabling quick and effortless image sharing.

Immersive Dual Screen and Aerospace-grade Hinges Create Folding Perfection

PHANTOM V Fold2 5G features a classic 120Hz 6.42” outer screen that unfolds into an exceptional 120Hz 7.85” main screen. The AMOLED FHD+ 3D micro-curved outer screen is perfectly proportioned for one-handed use. A 21:9 aspect ratio elevates viewing pleasure while up to 1500Hz instantaneous touch sampling ensures supreme reactivity and 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming reduces eye fatigue.

Unfold the device to discover immersive entertainment, convenient work and intelligent everyday solutions across a stunning tablet-like display. The large 2K+ resolution AMOLED screen supports one- and two-finger 360Hz touch sampling making high-frequency touch scenarios such as gaming smoother and more enjoyable.

Thanks to aerospace-grade precision hinges that allow a tighter fold with less screen disfiguration, PHANTOM V Fold2 5G’s main screen crease measures less than 0.1mm. The hinges allow precise hovering with an angle range of 30-120°, are 19% lighter than on the previous generation, and they allow 400,000 worry-free folds, with 100,000 extreme high-temperature folds and 50,000 extreme low temperature folds.

Foldable Experience Brings Functionality, Convenience and Fun

PHANTOM V Fold2 5G’s folding screen experience is enhanced by FreeForm, which allows users to make the most of the folding design. Hovering the device at any angle from 30-120° allows users to enjoy hands-free free video calls, streaming, music playback, and more. FreeForm supports a wide range of apps, allowing seamless transitions between large-screen and single-screen experiences, including system applications like Camera and Visha Player, as well as popular third-party apps such as YouTube, WhatsApp, Netflix, Disney+, Zoom, Google Meet, and Messenger.

Furthering improving functionality, the Desktop Global Dock Bar brings tablet-like convenience, helping users to easily navigate between apps or drag and drop to enter split-screen mode, while the desktop layout has been adapted for greater ease of use.

As well as standard full-screen, 16:9 and 4:3 ratios, PHANTOM V Fold2 5G provides a completely flexible aspect ratio, giving users the freedom to adjust the ratio as needed for maximum viewing enjoyment.

Finally, the device supports single- and dual-app split screen displays, in both top/bottom and left/right layout, making multitasking easy – whether taking notes on a working document or video, sharing messages between different social apps, or ordering a takeout without closing your gaming session.

Powerful Battery and Ultra Charge

PHANTOM V Fold2 5G is equipped with the largest capacity and one of the fastest charging batteries in its category. Ensuring longer usage time, the device’s 5750mAh Aircell battery supports TikTok viewing for up to 9.22 hours and Facebook scrolling for up to 19.03 hours. Dual-channel fast charging technology incorporates two sets of charging management circuits that provide mutual backup, enhancing safety and stability. This means that even if one circuit encounters an issue, the other can continue to function, ensuring reliable and secure charging.

Ensuring shorter waiting times, the device features 70W Ultra Charge, allowing 50% charge in less than 20 minutes and 100% in 50 minutes. The advanced charging technology also allows 15W Fast Wireless Charge, eliminating the need for a cable to increase convenience and safety.

The New PHANTOM V Pen Levels Up the Large Screen

Users can purchase TECNO’s all-new stylus, the PHANTOM V Pen. This accessory significantly boosts the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G’s performance, turning it into a productivity powerhouse. The 10g pen allows users to seamlessly handle daily tasks and creative work without the need for an additional tablet or computer. It has two buttons – an AI key for quick access to the device’s AI functions and a function key for tasks such as page-turning, music control, and photo capture.

With the pen, users can easily perform actions such as easy Screenshot Annotation, precise Free Screenshots, quick Handwriting Calculation for scribbled-down sums, Global Cutout to cut out content from anywhere, Rapid Swipe to connect the pen with TECNO devices, Global Pen Writing that recognizes handwriting instantly, and Remote Operation with the pen’s buttons to control presentations, music, and more.

The pen has an 80mAh battery enabling up to 2 hours of daily use for 14 consecutive days while a 16x super-resolution algorithm and 0.0625-pixel accuracy provide ultra-precise movements.

Ultra-Clear Five Camera Imaging System Captures New Perspectives

PHANTOM V Fold2 5G delivers a flagship imaging experience with an Ultra-Clear Five Camera Imaging System, including three 50MP cameras.

The 50MP Main Camera features a flagship-level large 1/1.3” sensor and 1.2µm pixels, producing image quality comparable to many premium candy bar smartphones and enhancing low-light performance for crystal clear nighttime shots. It is capable of 4K/HDR Ultra Clear video at 30/60fps and OIS Super Anti-Shake Video for stable and vibrant videos. The 50MP Portrait Camera produces high-quality portrait photography with 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom, using a golden focal length for professional close-ups and complemented by TECNO’s inclusive Universal Tone technology. The 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera shoots epic wide-angle shots that maintain image quality even when zoomed in, while two front-facing 32MP Front Cameras (on the outer and main screens) boast the highest pixel count in any foldable smartphone for detailed selfies and video calls.

As a foldable device, PHANTOM V Fold2 5G opens up a world of exciting shooting possibilities with its FreeCam System. From high-quality FreeCam Video capturing magical moments to hands-free FreeCam Selfies shot using voice or gesture commands, users just need to unfold the device with its 30-120° hover range to discover exciting perspectives. FreeCam Timelapse and FreeCam Long Exposure add even more options, making incredible shots possible without a tripod.

With an outer and main screen, users can also enjoy better ways to capture the shots they want. When shooting with the main camera, for example, users can fully unfold the device for a Cover Screen Preview, letting the subject see how they look in the shot. For super detailed selfies, Ultra Selfie lets users shoot using the 50MP Main Camera while previewing the shot on the outer screen. With Real-Time Preview, users can see how they look in real-time while shooting with the main screen’s front camera.

Nature-inspired Product Design Embodies Sophistication and Elegance

Infused with elements inspired by nature, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G’s is available in two beautiful colours, Karst Green and Rippling Blue. The phone’s back cover is crafted from marble-patterned fibreglass and pleated leather textures, giving it a distinctively luxurious look and feel.

The Rippling Blue edition was designed in partnership with premium German television and audio brand LOEWE. The partnership extends beyond the devices themselves to the packaging. The phone’s eco-friendly box is made from plant fibres and recycled materials, underscoring a shared commitment to delivering high-quality products with sophisticated and sustainable designs.

Overall, TECNO’s new PHANTOM V Fold2 5G unites the power of AI and the benefits of large-screen foldable devices to deliver a powerful boost to productivity and creativity. From enhancing efficiency at work to unleashing creative possibilities, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G is set to revolutionize the foldable smartphone experience and elevate the lifestyles of modern global users.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures.