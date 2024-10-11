Tech Entrepreneur Anyanwu Emmanuel launches Africa’s first-ever football scouting app, Scoutmate

In a bold leap towards digital transformation in sports, Anyanwu Emmanuel, also known as BG, renowned techpreneur, football manager, music Executive and founder of 21st Century Network, is set to revolutionize football scouting with the launch of Africas first-ever football scouting app, Scoutmate. Positioned at the intersection of technology and sports, the app aims to level the playing field for aspiring footballers, especially those from underrepresented regions like Africa, where young talent often struggles to gain visibility on the global stage.

Emmanuel, known for his forward-thinking ventures across multiple sectors, announced that Scoutmate will be a game-changer for both players and scouts. “Our mission is to champion digital innovation and inclusion,” says Emmanuel. “We’re creating a solution that gives football talent from every corner of the world the opportunity to be discovered. No more barriers. Scoutmate puts power in the hands of the players themselves.”

A New Era in Football Scouting

The idea for Scoutmate stems from Emmanuel’s own journey in the football world, where he encountered firsthand the struggles of amateur players trying to break into the professional scene. As a football manager, he has seen the challenges athletes face, from fake agents to the lack of accessible, accountable scouting networks.

With Scoutmate, 21st Century Network aims to eliminate these barriers. The app will allow players to create profiles, upload videos showcasing their skills, and connect directly with scouts and football clubs worldwide. The platform will use AI to tailor key metrics. And provide transparency, reliability, and trust between all parties involved. This breakthrough aligns with 21st Century Network’s broader mission of leveraging blockchain to solve real-world problems in industries such as Agriculture, Real Estate, Finance, and Entertainment.

The Future of Football Scouting

What sets Scoutmate apart is its focus on inclusivity. In regions like Africa, young footballers often face insurmountable odds, with limited access to legitimate scouting channels. Fake agents and exploitative intermediaries have long been a hurdle for aspiring athletes. Scoutmate not only provides direct access to scouts but also ensures accountability, thanks to blockchain’s incorruptible record-keeping. For football clubs and agents, the app streamlines talent discovery, allowing them to scout players from all corners of the globe in a more efficient, reliable, and data-driven manner.

“We are creating an ecosystem where talent meets opportunity without the traditional hurdles,” Emmanuel explains. “The world has seen some of the greatest players rise from humble beginnings, and our app will help discover the next generation.”

Championing Innovation and Inclusion

21st Century Network, has made waves with its innovative use of technology to disrupt traditional sectors. With scoumate, he continues to push boundaries, bringing cutting-edge solutions to the world of sports. As the app prepares for its official launch, the anticipation is palpable, with scouts, agents, and football enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its debut.

In a world increasingly driven by data and digital platforms, Scoutmate is set to redefine how football talent is discovered and nurtured. Emmanuel’s vision not only signals a shift towards greater equity in the game but also represents a broader movement towards tech-driven inclusion across industries.

As Emmanuel puts it, “The future of football scouting is here, and we’re excited to be the ones delivering it.”

With Scoutmate, the global football stage is about to become a whole lot more accessible.

