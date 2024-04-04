Supreme Meat Limited aspires to lead the International Premium Pork Industry

According to John Salazar, “there is only one thing that can bring our nation down – our dependence on foreign countries for food and energy. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy.” Even with the increasing high demand for pig meat (pork) and pig products in Nigeria and the world at large, the high reproductive rate of pig and the high profit margin in pig farming, most people are still not engaging or investing in pig farming. This could be attributed to the dearth in knowledge of pig farming. Pig farming is very easy and pig meat has a huge global popularity. This is the main reason of increasing this business in Nigeria. The economy of Nigeria is mostly dependent on agriculture and various agribusinesses are contributory to the GDP of the nation. Along with traditional business ideas, pig farming in Nigeria can play a major role in eradicating unemployment, poverty, poor nutrition and many more.

Supreme Meat Limited, a trailblazing enterprise in pig farming, envisions reshaping the agricultural narrative through sustainable and ethical practices. Committed to addressing the escalating global demand for premium pork products, the company aspires to lead the international pig farming industry.

Established by a team of seasoned agricultural enthusiasts, Supreme Meat Limited is propelled by a profound commitment to sustainable farming and animal welfare. The company remains steadfast in addressing the substantial decline in local pig supply due to the impact of Covid-19 and the African Swine Flu. The widening gap between demand and supply, exacerbated by pandemic-related unemployment among pig farmers, underscores the urgency of the situation. To combat unemployment, we are dedicated to employing farmhands and empowering farmers with hygienic and bio-security measures recommended by global health experts to mitigate the African Swine Flu threat. Our commitment extends to producing premium pork products while adhering to the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental responsibility. We envision a future where our exports nourish communities, support local economies, and contribute to the overall development of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

We spoke to their Head of Growth and financial partnerships, Mr Tunde Olaoye and the CEO of the company Miss Amadi Princess and they both agree that with the wealth of experience of the CEO spanning almost a decade in the agriculture industry and Tunde’s expertise in securing deals and partnerships across corporate and government institutions they’re both poised to lead the company into the new heights of conquering the international markets.

As a closing remark, we strongly believe that Supreme Meat limited is that company to watch out for!