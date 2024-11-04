Sun King Unveils First Experience Centre in Lagos, Bringing Interactive Solar Shopping to Nigeria

Sun King, Africa’s leading and most trusted home solar brand, opened its first Experience Centre in Lagos, expanding its presence in Nigeria with a flagship store at 109 Allen Avenue, Ikeja. This new store joins the company’s network of over 90 Sun King outlets across Nigeria and aims to offer customers a personalised and immersive shopping experience.

The Sun King Experience Centre, situated on Allen Avenue next to Lotus Bank in Ikeja’s vibrant commercial hub, provides a space where customers can explore and engage with Sun King’s range of solar appliances. Expert sales consultants are on hand to offer personalised guidance, helping customers find the ideal solar solutions to suit their home, business, or institution.

“At Sun King, we recognise that choosing the right solar system can be overwhelming, especially for those unfamiliar with solar technology,” said Tuga Omoyemi, Senior Vice President, Sales, West and Central Africa, Sun King.

“In today’s world of rising energy costs and frequent power cuts, investing in reliable power has never been more crucial. Our Experience Centre offers Lagosians the opportunity to not only learn about our solar products through our knowledgeable team but also to experience their benefits firsthand, allowing them to find the perfect setup for their specific needs.”

The Experience Centre features a wide range of solar products, from small portable solar appliances to comprehensive solar solutions that provide grid-level power. Among the flagship products showcased are the cost-effective and versatile PowerPlay Pro and the robust multi-kilowatt PowerHub.



The newly launched PowerPlay Pro is designed to provide affordable and reliable energy for households and small businesses, and it can power essential devices, such as televisions, energy-efficient freezers, laptops, and multiple smartphones, during blackouts. Meanwhile, the PowerHub offers a customisable, large-scale solar inverter system for customers seeking energy independence for larger homes, institutions, or commercial settings. Both systems provide alternatives to costly and polluting generators and are available through Sun King’s flexible pay-as-you-go EasyBuy financing, allowing customers to pay for products in small weekly or monthly instalments.

The Experience Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun King’s expert staff are on hand to answer potential customers’ questions

