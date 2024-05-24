Strom Foundation Motivates Africa’s Future Workforce: Inaugurates Strom Scholars Awards for Outstanding Graduates

Within a decade, one in three entrants to the global workforce will be from Africa, according to the World Economic Forum report. This significant shift highlights the urgent need for forward-thinking organizations to invest in education to help build a workforce capable of tackling future challenges. In response to this need and as part of its social endeavors, members of the Strom Foundation in a groundbreaking ceremony, on April 30th instituted the Strom Scholars Awards, an acknowledgment event for outstanding graduates of partner universities, through a memorandum of understanding between the Strom Foundation and the University.

The award ceremony, which seeks to motivate, reward, and nurture Africa’s future workforce, was given formal recognition as an annual event students could look forward to as recognition for their academic achievements. The signing ceremony featured a presentation of cash prizes totaling 5 million Naira to the University’s top-performing graduates, along with souvenirs and gift items. Additionally, the recipients were provided access to the company’s professionals for mentoring and guidance. The Strom Scholars Awards is the company’s vehicle for rewarding academic excellence at the tertiary level and forms part of the company’s vision for developing a working Africa not only through infrastructure but also by nurturing the manpower capable of steering it. In attendance were Strom Foundation members led by Board of Trustees member Kolapo Joseph, who handed out cash plaques to the University’s top graduates. The University’s Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, and top-ranking officials of the University were also present for the groundbreaking event.

The Strom Scholars Awards is the Foundation’s first-of-its-kind educational initiative, which comes days after the Foundation’s initiative for rewarding the sacrifices and commitment of the armed forces by providing working materials such as raincoats, umbrellas, and rain boots to officers on active duty, as well as distributing food items to the families of officers who have passed away in active duty. The award will be the Foundation’s vehicle for championing academic excellence among Nigerian youths; annually, the Foundation will reward the 10 best outstanding graduates of partner universities with cash prizes. For its maiden edition, a total of 5 million Naira in cash prizes was awarded to the University’s top performers across several faculties and departments.

The recipients of the maiden Strom Scholars Awards were selected by a committee consisting of heads of departments of the University and top-ranking staff based on academic and social merits. The ten recipients were: Ayoola Bolanle Folasade – Mathematics, Usman Ibrahim – Physics, Ozor, Joy Chidi – Computer Science, Ogbonna Jacinta Chioma – Civil Engineering, Gabriel Timothy Oluwaseyi – Electronic/Electrical Engineering, Ezego Praise Okwuchukwu – Mechanical Engineering, Nosawema, Princess Osayuwamen – Chemical Engineering, Sanni Ismaila Adavize – Law, Augustine Blessing Chinenye – Faculty of Arts and Odi Mara Ifeanyi – Geography and Environmental Studies.

A group photo of recipients of the Strom Scholars Awards.

An awardee, on behalf of the others, thanked the company for its profound impact on their lives, noting how excellence is a quality they were now encourgaed to pursue consistently. “This is me on behalf of every awardee saying thank you to the Strom Foundation for encouraging us to always try to be excellent wherever we find ourselves.”

The award is intended to have a ripple effect in society by nurturing exceptional graduates who can further bring about changes in their environments. “We hope that as they graduate, they go out and make an impact in the companies and professions they decide to pursue,” said Kolapo Joseph, member board of trustees, Strom Infrastructure Investment & Management Limited.

The company’s investment in education further contributes towards making the SDG goal of education a success. Through direct investments, a bolstering of Africa’s workforce is to be achieved, and the Foundation stone for academic pursuits laid. Speaking on the work of the Strom Foundation and noting its impact on the lives of graduates, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said, “These young people who are doing very well deserve some support. The truth is, these young people will never forget what you have done for them.”

By investing in education, Strom Infrastructure Investment and Management Limited, through the Strom Foundation, intends to build Africa’s future workforce today. Strom Infraco handles a notable portfolio of investments across Africa, and its Foundation is its tool for ensuring that its impact is felt among people and the community.

For more about Strom InfraCo, visit www.Strominfraco.com