Strifor Broker: Summarizing the Results of 2024

Strifor has been working on the market for nearly four years and has proved to be a reliable and trusted partner over this time. The first thing clients note in their reviews of Strifor is that “Strifor always pays.” It is far from being the only reason why this broker is preferred by traders from all over the world.

The following points indicate the benefit of cooperation with this platform:

● Low spreads and commissions. For example, the Professional account offers commissions for metals and FX pairs at $5 per lot, for stocks – 0.05%, for raw materials – 0.008%, for indices – 0.002%, for Crypto CFDs – 0.25%;

● No minimum threshold to start trading;

● Elaborate affiliate program, which includes four levels of cooperation. Based on the number of lots closed by referrals, Strifor pays the trader from 20% to 60% of the commission paid. During the time the affiliate program has been functioning, almost 200 traders have joined it, and their total earnings have exceeded $300,000;

● Beneficial loyalty program. Under its terms, 18% annual interest is accrued on funds that have not been used in trading. The interest on the funds is calculated on a daily basis, and at the end of each month it is summarized and deposited to the client’s account.

The official website strifor.biz offers more detailed information about the broker’s activity and terms of cooperation.

Strifor broker: ongoing development

This platform is favored by traders also because it is constantly developing and improving the quality of service, as well as taking care of the security and convenience of its customers. What was new for the broker, and what was the effect of these events on the work of traders?

Joining the Financial Commission

On March 14, Strifor became a member of The Financial Commission, an organization that acts as an independent arbitrator and resolves disputes between brokers and traders. It should be mentioned that membership in this organization is a voluntary decision made by brokers, who also contribute annually to maintain its work.

However, being a member of the Financial Commission is beneficial for both traders and brokers, because:

● The organization is impartial in considering disputable cases. If it turns out that a trader has suffered financial losses due to the broker’s fault, he/she gets compensation of up to 20,000 euros;

● The broker, in his/her turn, builds up the reputation, constantly proving that he/she works under transparent terms and is ready to fulfill his/her obligations to the clients.

Strifor’s prestigious awards

In 2024, Strifor was awarded five global awards, confirming the high quality of its services. The awards were presented according to the results of the Global Business & Finance Magazine award. It is an independent international magazine that studies and analyzes the current situation on the business and financial world markets. The nominees are selected exclusively by experienced experts who evaluate the participants by such criteria as:

● fairness and transparency of the terms of cooperation with a broker;

● quality of services provided;

● fulfillment of obligations to clients;

● contribution of brokerage companies to the development of business and financial sector.

As a result, Strifor was honored with the following awards:

● Best Independent and Impartial Forex Firm, regions: India and the Philippines;

● Best CFD Broker Firm (Malaysia);

● Best Online Trading Platform Globa;

● Best IB Program (Best IB Program, the Marshall Islands).

Besides, in early October 2024, Strifor obtained a license from Mauritius, which once again proves the legality of the platform and its compliance with international standards.

Strifor always pays

Obtaining prestigious awards as well as the Mauritius license would be impossible if the broker violated its obligations to its clients. The platform guarantees the payment of rewards to traders, and it usually takes no more than a day to withdraw funds.

For example, the total turnover of funds on the platform amounted to over $5 billion in October 2024 alone, while the percentage of profitable trades was over 72%.

Feedback about Strifor

The comments left by the broker’s customers on the Internet also confirm its reliability and beneficial conditions for cooperation. The traders emphasize that the commission is among the lowest in the market, and the terms of cooperation are clear and transparent. It is also underlined that customers can use the funds deposited to generate passive income. In particular, many traders use this method to grow their deposit up to $50,000 and join the VIP club. Being a member of this club provides additional bonuses, such as:

● provision of a personal manager;

● special bonus conditions;

● refund of a part of the trading commission;

● provision of advance payments;

● refund of funds spent on trading signals;

● prompt withdrawal of funds (within one hour);

● refund of commissions for account replenishment.

In their reviews, the clients also often note that trading is conducted using the MetaTrader 5 platform. This is an undoubted advantage, as it has a wide range of features. For example, Strifor clients can activate advisors for automated trading, use various templates of settings and indicators, as well as use technical analysis tools. In addition, it is possible to operate via MT5 both on Forex and derivatives exchange markets.

The customers also mention deposit replenishment and withdrawal of funds only using cryptocurrencies as an advantage of working with the Strifor broker in their reviews. The refusal to use fiat currency and work with bank cards is an advantage for many traders, as it enables them to trade much more conveniently anywhere in the world.

The activity of the Strifor broker for four years has shown that it is a responsible and conscientious partner that primarily cares about the well-being of its clients. This platform is interested in its users earning with the lowest risks for themselves, so it does its best to ensure their comfort and safety. The number of traders who trust Strifor is growing each month, and the broker steadily takes high positions in various ratings and wins reputable awards.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 87% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice nor take into account the individual financial circumstances or objectives of any investor. Any information that may be provided relating to past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or performance.

