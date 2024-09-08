Strategic Agility in Action: Leaders Empowered at TEXEM’s Transformative Liverpool Programme

The recent TEXEM Strategic Agility and Inspiring Change programme, held from August 26th to 29th, 2024, was a remarkable gathering that left an indelible mark on all who attended. This executive development programme, which took place in the vibrant city of Liverpool, was not just a capacity development programme but an immersive experience that combined cutting-edge leadership insights with practical applications, all aimed at empowering leaders to navigate the complexities of today’s turbulent environment.

Hosted at the prestigious Hilton Liverpool City Centre, the programme commenced with a warm welcome on Monday, August 26th. The morning session, led by the esteemed Prof. Rodria Laline, delved into the foundations of strategic agility, setting the stage for a week of deep learning and transformative discussions. Participants were introduced to the principles of strategic agility, exploring how these concepts provide a critical leadership edge in times of uncertainty—the afternoon continued with an exploration of effective leadership in change management, where executives learned best practices in implementing change—a crucial skill in maintaining organisational resilience.

Tuesday, August 27th, was a day that blended rigorous academic inquiry with an unforgettable practical experience. Dr Alim Abubakre, Founder of TEXEM, UK, guided participants through a detailed analysis of strategic agility versus agile strategy, drawing on the resource-based view to provide a robust framework for leveraging organisational strengths to win. Specifically, the presentation on “Strategic Agility vs. Agile Strategy: Leveraging the Resource-Based View” provides leaders with a clear distinction between these two concepts, emphasising the importance of organisational flexibility and rapid adaptation in a dynamic business environment. By leveraging unique resources and capabilities, leaders can sustain competitive advantages and foster resilience against disruptions. The benefits include enhanced decision-making, faster response times, and the ability to capitalise on emerging opportunities, ultimately driving sustainable success in turbulent times.

The evening offered a unique opportunity to visit Liverpool Football Club, where participants engaged in a working trip that transcended the usual confines of corporate capacity development programmes. Led by the legendary Ian Callaghan, who holds the record for the most appearances for Liverpool and was a key player in their FA Cup success and England’s World Cup-winning squad, this guided tour provided not just inspiration but a living example of dedication, teamwork, and strategic thinking.

The third day, Wednesday, August 28th, facilitated by Ambassador Charles Crawford, brought forward big ideas on how to make meetings more effective—a critical component of strategic agility. Participants were then challenged to engage in practical speaking exercises, sharpening their communication skills, which are essential for motivating teams and driving change. The afternoon was dedicated to case studies highlighting diplomatic agility, providing real-world examples of how strategic thinking can be applied in high-stakes situations. The day concluded with discussions that distilled vital messages from the day’s activities, leaving participants with actionable insights to bring back to their organisations.

The final day, Thursday, August 29th, under the guidance of Prof. Roger Delves, was a masterclass in emotional intelligence (EQ) and transformational leadership. Participants explored how strategic relational management fuels sustainable success, delving into authentic and purpose-driven leadership. This session culminated the week’s learning, bringing together the threads of strategic agility, change management, and leadership authenticity into a coherent approach to leading in uncertain times.

Throughout the programme, participants were engaged in learning and networking during informal discussions over lunch and dinner, creating connections that are sure to last well beyond the programme. The farewell dinner on Thursday evening marked the conclusion of a week that was as much about building community as it was about gaining knowledge.

The programme’s methodology encompasses group and individual impactful activities, peer-to-peer learning, games, observation practice, and self-reflection to make learning fun, engaging, and insightful. This approach not only made the sessions more enjoyable but also ensured that the insights were deeply ingrained, practical, and immediately applicable. Participants left with a sense of accomplishment, armed with actionable strategies to drive organisational success. The benefits of this methodology were manifold—enhanced retention of knowledge through active engagement, a supportive learning environment that fostered collaboration, the opportunity to immediately apply new skills in a safe setting, the development of critical thinking through interactive exercises, and the ability to reflect on personal leadership styles and their impact.

Testimonials from the participantss underscored the programme’s success:

“The programme is all about strategic agility, and we’re living in times of disruption. The programme has equipped me with some valuable skills in terms of emotional intelligence, in terms of transformational leadership, and these are quite important ingredients and tools for any organisation that wants to thrive and succeed.” Rabia Wanka, Head of Oil and Gas Transactions, NEXIM Bank.

“A lot has been learned. And, specifically, I like the energy. Sincerely, I’ve had other international programmes, but this is with a difference, the faculties that were brought, the way the programme is structured, you know, around organisation and around self. It’s distinct, and I want to recommend it to leaders, to come to TEXEM.” John Tizhe, Executive Director, NPF Microfinance Bank.

“Well, I was coming from an environment where agility is the language, it is not strange…to me, but this programme further exposed me more, like, a firsthand information, … with this insight I’ve gotten from here, it’s going to help me to move even more faster…” – Olusola Faleye, MD/CEO, Lagos Building Investment Company Plc (LBIC).

For those who missed this programme, it is not an exaggeration to say that they missed a truly transformative experience. The insights gained were not just theoretical but practical, providing leaders with the tools they need to drive their organisations forward with confidence and agility. As we all know, the ability to adapt and lead in turbulent times is not just a luxury but a necessity for sustainable success. Those who were fortunate enough to attend now carry with them a strategic edge that will undoubtedly set them apart in their respective fields.

Conclusively, in the words of Charles Crawford “There’s always a fascinating dynamic tension between Agility (quick thinking and quick movement NOW!) and Strategy (setting a long-term goal then methodically driving towards it without getting distracted). This course allowed its distinguished participants to think about this tension – and to learn specific skills for getting the balance right.”