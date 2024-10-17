SROL Wins Big! Celebrating Excellence in Innovative Labour Practices

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) has once again proven its dedication to excellence, winning the prestigious CIPM Oscar Award for HR Best Practice in the Mining Sector. The CIPM Oscar Award, launched in 2012, solidifies SROL’s reputation as a leader in innovative and inclusive labour practices. Here’s how SROL is making a mark in the mining industry.

The award ceremony, which held on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at the Chida Event Center, Abuja, is a coveted recognition of excellence in People Management and Organization Development. Celebrating professionals and organizations excelling in Strategic HR, Talent Development, Employee Engagement, and Diversity & Inclusion.

For the company, this award signifies a recognition of excellence, which is a testament to SROL’s dedication to outstanding performance management; setting an industry benchmark in achieving organizational goals. This win also enhances credibility by reinforcing trust in SROL’s operations among stakeholders, including investors, clients, and the community.

It also motivates continuous improvement, inspiring SROL to keep refining processes and strategies while fostering a culture of innovation. Furthermore, the award strengthens SROL’s appeal to top talent, with recognition as a leader in employee development and engagement.

In addition, this recognition highlights SROL’s commitment to best practices in compensation, rewards, and performance management, giving the company a competitive edge in the sector it plays in.

SROL’s journey to this award is driven by a commitment to inclusive and growth-oriented labour practices. Pioneering efforts to upskill women for roles traditionally dominated by men in mining, SROL has made significant strides in advancing diversity and inclusion. The company offers comprehensive training and capacity-building programs to help employees grow their skills and progress in their careers, supported by a robust total rewards package to attract and retain top talent.

Speaking on this latest accomplishment, Oluwaseun Fagesi, Human Resources Director, Segilola Resources Operating Limited said, “As part of our commitment to excellence, SROL’s practices go beyond the standard, aligning with both local and international HR policies. We are proud that the Segilola Gold Mine stands as one of the largest employers in Osun State, with 98% of our workforce being Nigerian, 44% from Osun State, and 28% directly from the local host community.

“This not only exceeds the commitments outlined in our Community Development Agreements (CDAs) but also positions the mine as a model for local employment and empowerment,” he added.

This recent award adds to a string of successes for SROL and its parent company, Thor Explorations Ltd. Earlier this year, Thor Explorations was recognized with the Responsible Resourcing Award at the 2024 Mining Indaba Conference, commending the innovative labour practices implemented at the Segilola Gold Mine. This shared dedication to responsible sourcing, capacity building, and ethical practices has garnered local and international acclaim, underscoring the positive impact SROL aims to make in the mining sector.

Winning the CIPM Oscar Award is just the beginning. SROL is determined to continue innovating and enhancing its HR practices. Future plans include enhanced communication, continuous Improvement, Strengthening Stakeholder Engagement, fostering stakeholder collaboration, and continued sustainability Initiatives.

