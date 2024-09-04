Spacefinish Partners with Kwara State Government to Design State-of-the-Art Innovation Hub

Spacefinish, an internationally acclaimed innovative design firm, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Kwara State Government to design and create the Ilorin Innovation Hub, a pioneering facility aimed at driving technological growth in the state and creating opportunities for millions of young people across Nigeria.

This collaboration represents a landmark step in Kwara State’s vision to position itself as a leading technology and innovation region, fostering an environment that nurtures startup innovation, entrepreneurship, and the broader Nigerian tech ecosystem.

Spacefinish, renowned for its human-centric design approach, has a track-record of creating innovative spaces with previous achievements with Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), PwC, Twitter (now X), Flutterwave and most notably the Lagos International Airport and Port Harcourt respectively.

For the state government of Kwara, Spacefinish is crafting a cutting-edge space that blends innovation, creativity, and embeds the local culture and history of the Kwara people. The hub will feature adaptable workspaces, collaborative zones, technological-equipped rooms, and dedicated areas for startup incubation, mentorship, and skills development, designed to inspire community building and engagement.

On a recent visit to the project development, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq emphasized the significance of the Innovation Hub in transforming the state’s economy and positioning it as a leader in Africa’s tech ecosystem. “Work has reached an advanced stage. I can tell you that once this place is commissioned, it will be one of the best in Africa in terms of building and contents. It will drive growth in the tech space,” Governor AbdulRazaq stated in an interview, highlighting that the project is at 95% completion, with an imminent unveiling.

“Spacefinish was chosen for their unmatched track record in designing technology work spaces in Nigeria, aligning with our vision to place the Ilorin Innovation Hub alongside some of their top-tier clients like Andela and Meta. Their collaborative approach and commitment to excellence have made the process seamless, ensuring that the Hub will excel in both aesthetics and impact.” – Temi Kolawole, Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub.

This new innovation hub will enable Kwara State to attract top-tier tech talent, support local startups innovation, and drive economic growth at large. To drive the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, the hub aims to serve as a catalyst for the future of digital transformation, bridging the gap between government parastatal, the private sector, and the ever-growing tech community.

This partnership underscores Spacefinish’s commitment to creating spaces that meet international standards. As the project nears completion, the Kwara State Innovation Hub will become a central pillar in the state’s strategy to nurture talent, foster economic growth, and position itself as a beacon of technological advancement in Africa.

About Spacefinish

Spacefinish is a design firm dedicated to driving business growth and innovation through human-centered design. Partnering with governments, Fortune 100 companies, large corporations, and startups, Spacefinish creates inspiring environments that enhance performance and growth. For more information, visit www.spacefinish.com

About Ilorin Innovation Hub

The Ilorin Innovation Hub is a leading technology and innovation center established by the Kwara State Government in Nigeria. It supports startups, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts with co-working spaces, skills and training programs, incubation and acceleration programs and access to funding. Powered by IHS Nigeria, the Hub is dedicated to fostering economic growth and driving technological innovation in the region.