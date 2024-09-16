Sodiq Bello Receives Honorary Doctorate Award

Sodiq Bello, the Chief Information Security and Data Protection Officer at LOTUS Bank has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in Cybersecurity from Maryland State University. This recognition honours his significant impact and contributions to the field of cybersecurity both locally and globally.

The honourary doctorate in Cybersecurity was conferred in recognition of Sodiq Bello’s leadership, his volunteer efforts in cybersecurity research and development across Africa and beyond, and his role as an inspiration to countless young professionals through mentorship and awareness initiatives.

Honorary degrees are prestigious academic awards given by universities to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society or achieved lifetime excellence in their field.

Sodiq Bello brings over a decade of experience in the tech space, with a focus on both technical and leadership roles. His expertise spans Security Operations (SOC), Security Architecture, Network Security, Vulnerability Assessment, Threat Intelligence, Data Protection, Cloud Security, Penetration Testing, DevSecOps, IT Risk Management, Digital Forensics, and Sarbanes–Oxley implementations.

He holds more than twelve professional certifications and has completed an advanced course in Cybersecurity Risk Management from Harvard University. In addition to his current role, he has served as the Assistant Secretary of the Committee of Chief Information Security Officers of Nigeria Financial Institutions and is a member of the Industry Training and Awareness Committee.

His career has encompassed roles in the Consulting, Telecommunications, and Financial Services industries, where he has applied tailored methodologies to address challenges in People, Process, and Technology. Sodiq Bello is recognized as a leader in cybersecurity across Africa. He is highly skilled in the design, implementation, and governance of information security programs, as well as in cybersecurity and data privacy training and awareness. He has worked with several institutions on development programs and consults with start-ups globally on cybersecurity strategy and program design to support informed decision-making.

In addition to his professional achievements, Sodiq is also an active mentor and volunteer. His LinkedIn profile highlights his work with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), Safe and Secure Online (SASO), and others where he provides training and mentorship on cybersecurity and data protection practices. He also serves as a resource contributor and facilitator in the Meta-University of Lagos (UNILAG) Certificate Course in Data Protection, convened by the Faculty of Law and the Human Resources Development Centre. Furthermore, he is a panel member for the annual National Data Protection Moot Court Competition at UNILAG.

Congratulations, Dr. Sodiq Bello, on this well-deserved recognition.