Simba Planet Sparks Excitement at Lagos Car-Free Day with Electric Bicycles

Simba Planet captivated audiences at the Lagos Car-Free Day, showcasing its cutting-edge electric bicycles that generated considerable excitement among everyday commuters. The event, organized by Ludi and Cycology in partnership with Lagos State Government through Ministry of Transport and LAMATA, provided a platform for Simba Planet to highlight the benefits of eco-friendly transportation. Simba’s electric bicycles attracted significant attention for their potential to revolutionize both personal mobility and logistics for businesses. With features such as pedal-assist technology and advanced battery systems, these bikes promise a sustainable, cost-effective, and efficient transportation solution for Lagos.

The event kicked off with a conference at the British Council in Ikoyi, attended by key stakeholders including officials from Ministry of Transport- Lagos and LAMATA. This was followed by an engaging cycling event along Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, where Simba Planet’s e-bikes stood out as a major attraction. Attendees, including cycling enthusiasts and professionals, were eager to experience the bikes firsthand. Honorable Osiyemi himself tested one of Simba’s e-bikes, praising it as a significant advancement in the transport sector and a key part of the state’s strategy to promote eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Mr Taofik, Simba Planet’s E-Bike Manager, was on hand to introduce attendees to the range of e-bikes on display. He emphasized how Simba’s regular and cargo electric bicycles not only support greener commuting but also offer robust solutions for businesses looking to reduce operational costs and carbon footprints. With features like extended range, minimal physical effort, and zero emissions, these bikes serve both the individual commuter and the corporate sector looking for efficient last-mile delivery options.

About Simba Planet & E-bikes:

Simba Planet is at the forefront of eco-friendly transportation, offering a range of electric bicycles tailored to modern urban and corporate needs. With advanced battery technology and pedal-assist options, Simba’s regular and cargo e-bikes deliver seamless, sustainable transport over longer distances with minimal effort. Their zero-emission design eliminates fuel dependency, aligning with global sustainability goals while promoting a cleaner, greener future for Lagos. Simba Planet’s commitment to after-sales support ensures that riders, whether individuals or businesses, enjoy a smooth, hassle-free experience as they adopt these innovative transportation solutions.

Contact: Simba Planet

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.simbaplanet.com

