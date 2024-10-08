Simba Group Sparks Excitement with Electric Bicycles at Abuja International Trade Fair

Simba Group generated significant buzz at the Abuja International Trade Fair 2024, where its range of Electric Bicycles (e-bikes) captured the attention of visitors seeking eco-friendly, fuel-free commuting solutions. Held from September 20th to October 1st at the Trade Fair Complex, the fair provided a platform for Simba Group to showcase its innovative e-bikes and underscore the growing demand for sustainable transportation alternatives.

Among the key highlights were Simba’s Electric Mountain Bike and Cargo Electric Bike, both designed to offer an efficient and cost-effective response to the rising fuel prices in Nigeria. The e-bikes, with their quick 4-hour charge time and range of up to 80km, impressed attendees looking for practical ways to reduce their transportation costs and carbon footprint.

Simba’s Cargo Electric Bike especially attracted interest from delivery companies and businesses requiring urban delivery solutions. With its load capacity of up to 100kg and ability to navigate city traffic efficiently, the Cargo Bike presents a compelling, eco-friendly alternative to traditional delivery vehicles, helping businesses reduce fuel costs while supporting sustainability.

“Interest in our electric bicycles has been overwhelming,” said a Simba Group spokesperson. “People are excited about the prospect of moving away from traditional fuel-powered vehicles to something greener and more affordable. Our e-bikes are not just a product—they represent a shift towards a more sustainable future for Nigeria.”

Simba Group’s e-bikes were a standout at the fair, drawing large crowds for live demonstrations and personalized consultations. The company looks forward to expanding its role in promoting green mobility and supporting Nigeria’s sustainability goals.

About Simba Group:

Established in 1988, Simba Group is a leading Nigerian conglomerate with interests in automotive and alternative energy solutions. For over 35 years, the Group has contributed to Nigeria’s economic growth, offering innovative products and services that improve the lives of millions.

