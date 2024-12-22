SeedFi: Empowering Financial Inclusion and Transforming Lives in 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, SeedFi, a leading digital lending solutions provider, celebrates a year of remarkable milestones that underscore its commitment to empowering Africans through transformative financial solutions. From enhancing credit access to championing clean energy and supporting women entrepreneurs, SeedFi continues to drive meaningful change.

One of its standout achievements this year was the launch of Seedscore, a dedicated credit-scoring platform designed to democratize credit assessment. By providing easy access to credit scores, Seedscore empowers individuals to take charge of their financial journeys.

“Understanding credit scores shouldn’t be a mystery. Seedscore equips individuals with the insights needed to improve their scores and unlock better opportunities,” says Pelumi Alli, SeedFi’s CEO. Since its launch, over 100,000 Nigerians have accessed their credit scores, boosting financial literacy and enabling informed financial decisions.

SeedFi also partnered with SunFi, an energy fintech platform, to make clean energy solutions more accessible and affordable. Together, they’ve facilitated solar financing for individuals and businesses, fostering a greener future.

“Clean energy is vital for long-term economic growth. Our partnership ensures Nigerians can embrace renewable energy without financial strain,” notes Samaila Dogara, SeedFi’s Co-founder and CCO.

Additionally, SeedFi collaborated with Renda to address logistical inefficiencies that hinder Nigerian businesses. This partnership simplifies order fulfillment and retail distribution, enabling businesses to scale seamlessly.

“SeedFi is proud to support Renda’s mission to revolutionize logistics, helping African businesses thrive,” Samaila adds.

SeedFi’s strides in financial inclusion extend to women entrepreneurs through interest-free financing for women-led businesses. This initiative ensures female entrepreneurs can scale their operations and achieve their goals.

“Women are critical drivers of economic growth. By empowering women entrepreneurs, we’re creating a financial system that works for everyone,” Pelumi affirms.

Through innovative products and strategic partnerships, SeedFi has solidified its role as a catalyst for financial inclusion and economic growth. The company’s impact sets the stage for a brighter, more inclusive future for Nigerians.

