Seamfix Celebrates 17 Years of Empowering Identity and Trust

Lagos, Nigeria– [21st October, 2024] – Seamfix, an identity management company, proudly marks its 17th anniversary. Founded in 2007 with less than N75,000 ($500) and a vision to tackle complex problems, Seamfix has grown into one of Africa’s leading digital identity providers and earned the trust of thousands of businesses globally!

In 2008, Seamfix launched its first identity management solution—a fingerprint-based system

designed to combat exam malpractice in Nigerian universities. By 2011, the company expanded its reach, implementing data collection solutions for staff audits and automating payroll across 12 Nigerian states. A few months later, Seamfix built i-Transcript, digitizing over 10 million academic records for the same universities and streamlining credential management processes.

In 2013, Seamfix partnered with the National Identity Management Commision to help enroll

millions of Nigerians into the National Identity Number (NIN) database. This partnership culminated in the development of a Windows enrollment platform that laid the groundwork for future advancements. Five years later, Seamfix introduced a mobile version that has since

enrolled over 50 million Nigerians through a network of more than 8,000 centers nationwide.

Seamfix in 2015 rolled out Biosmart —a SIM registration suite for MTN Nigeria in just 10 days.

This unprecedented speed made it the fastest implementation of its kind in the world,

processing over 70 million biometric SIM registrations and transforming subscriber registration across Africa.

Building on this momentum, the 2019 launch of Seamfix Verify, an AI-powered identity verification platform, marked a new chapter in the company’s journey. Since then, it has verified over 400 million identities for more than 1,000 businesses, including major players like UBA, First Bank, and Interswitch. That same year, Seamfix played a crucial role in helping NIBSS register 40 million low-income Nigerians into the financial system through the SANEF program.

Seamfix’s commitment to impact didn’t stop at Nigeria’s borders. In 2022, the company took its

offerings global, expanding operations to the UK, UAE, and key African markets like Ivory Coast, Uganda, and Kenya. Now, in 2024, with a $4.5 million investment from Alitheia IDF

Was Seamfix is poised to expand its digital ID services to five more African countries.

Reflecting on this journey, Chimezie Emewulu, CEO of Seamfix, shared,

“The past 17 years have been a heartfelt commitment to empowering individuals through trusted digital identities.

Each milestone not only marks growth for Seamfix but also signifies the lives transformed along the way. Our vision is clear: to create a future where everyone can access opportunities simply by proving who they are. I congratulate everyone who has worked on this vision with us and sincerely thank our customers and partners who continue to believe in us’.

Seamfix’s innovative solutions, from biometric SIM registrations to AI-powered identity verification, are designed to enable trust in how people live, work, and learn. The company aims to empower 10,000 organizations and positively impact over 1 billion lives by 2030.

“We believe that identity is a right and not a privilege,” Emewulu emphasized.

“At Seamfix, technology is about more than just systems; it’s about building trust and creating a world where individuals and businesses can flourish because they have access to the fundamental right of

identity.”

As Seamfix celebrates its 17th anniversary, the company remains dedicated to shaping a secure

and inclusive digital future for all, ensuring that every identity is not just created or verified but truly valued and protected.

