Reno12 Series: The OPPO AI Phone is Now Available to Buy Nationwide

Nigeria, 13 August 2024 – OPPO is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Reno12 and Reno12 F 5G are now available for purchase across stores nationwide. Prices differ from stores to stores, however the Reno12 price is ranged around 628,900 Naira while Reno12 F is ranged around 523,900 Naira. These AI-powered smartphones offer incredible value and a host of innovative features designed to enhance everyday life.

The Reno12 Series, combines cutting-edge technology with stylish design. With Reno12 F having an elegant cosmos Ring Design. The 120Hz Smart Adaptive Screen ensures every interaction is smooth and immersive. Designed with both creativity and productivity in mind, the Reno12 and Reno12 F 5G features advanced AI tools like AI Eraser 2.0 for effortlessly perfect photos and AI Recording summary to make organizing information a breeze.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and 6300 Platform respectively, the new Reno 12 series delivers powerful performance and responsiveness, while OPPO’s AI LinkBoost technology ensures you stay connected no matter where you are.

“Our goal with the Reno Series has always been to create phones that seamlessly integrate into our users’ lives,” said Folashade Omonijo, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria. “With each new model in the Reno12 Series, we’re providing tools that not only capture the beauty of everyday moments but also help people stay connected, organized, and entertained. It’s about making technology feel like a natural extension of who you are, and we’re thrilled to bring that experience to our customers in Nigeria.”

She added, “To celebrate the launch, we’re offering a special package that includes a 6-month Screen Warranty and 3 months of YouTube Premium at no extra cost. These added benefits ensure that customers can enjoy peace of mind and uninterrupted entertainment from day one.”

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G and Reno12 is available in Astro silver and Matte Brown, while the OPPO Reno12 F is available in Amber Orange and Olive Green. Visit any authorized retailer nationwide to experience the future of AI smartphones from today 13 August2 2024.

