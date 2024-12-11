Remittance Report 2024: OhentPay bridges UK-Nigeria, one transfer at a time

Adaora sat by the window in her flat in Brixton, the grey London sky a stark contrast to the memory of sunlight filtering through the mango trees in her childhood home in Enugu.

She traced her finger along the edge of her phone, her thoughts thousands of miles away. It was mid-December—peak remittance season—and back home, her mother was preparing for Christmas with the grandchildren. The clinking of pots, the aroma of jollof rice, the crackle of frying meat—it was all so vivid, so tangible, that for a moment, Adaora could almost smell it. Almost.

But behind that vision was a gnawing worry. Would the money arrive in time? Would the fees eat away at what her family needed? She had faced too many disappointments before. Delays. Hidden charges. Transfers that felt like they were swallowed by a bureaucratic black hole.

Today was different. She opened the OhentPay app. Smooth, swift, reliable. Her fingers tapped the screen, and within moments, £300 began its journey across oceans and time zones. The screen flashed a confirmation, and Adaora exhaled, a breath she hadn’t realised she was holding. In seconds, her mother received a notification.

“Ada m, you are a blessing,” her mother’s voice crackled over the line, warm with gratitude.

Adaora smiled, her heart lighter. The barriers that once made sending money a chore had melted away. Now, with OhentPay, it felt seamless—as though her love, her support, travelled directly to her mother’s hands, with no hurdles in between.

The Numbers Behind the Stories

Adaora’s experience mirrors that of countless Nigerians in the United Kingdom. In 2024, over 400 Nigerians surveyed by OhentPay shared similar stories of sending money home. Their motivations, habits, and hurdles form the backbone of the UK-Nigeria Remittance Report 2024—a vivid portrait of resilience, duty, and hope.

Income levels among Nigerian remitters paint a diverse picture. Most earn between £15,001 and £50,000 annually. Yet within these numbers lies a story of disparity: Nigerian men are three times more likely than women to earn over £50,000. Experience also matters; those who have spent longer in the UK typically climb higher on the income ladder.

But survival in a foreign land often demands more than one hustle. The report finds that while 70 per cent of Nigerians in the UK rely on a single income source, those who diversify tend to break through to higher earnings. Sixty-three per cent of those earning £125,000 or more juggle multiple streams of income—side businesses, investments, and freelance work—each thread strengthening their financial safety net.

More Than Just Money

Every pound sent home carries weight beyond its monetary value. The report reveals that most Nigerians remit between £100 and £500 monthly. The higher the income, the larger the transfers. Men, earning more on average, send bigger amounts. But whether large or small, these remittances sustain dreams, alleviate burdens, and reinforce connections that oceans cannot sever.

For many, the reason for sending money is encapsulated in two words: Black Tax. It’s a term that carries layers of love, responsibility, and obligation. Forty-six per cent of respondents send money to support family members back home—to pay school fees, fund medical bills, or keep the lights on. Another 24 per cent send gifts, while 16 per cent invest in businesses or properties. Behind each transaction is a heartbeat, a story of sacrifice and hope.

Adaora knew this intimately. Her remittances weren’t just financial—they were lifelines, ensuring her younger brother stayed in university, her mother’s medications were covered, and the family home didn’t fall into disrepair. These were not just transactions; they were affirmations of love, responsibility, and identity.

A Season of Giving

December sees a surge in remittances, with 44 per cent of respondents sending money home during the festive season. The holidays are more than celebrations; they are reminders of roots, of culture, and of shared history. January follows closely, a time to settle school fees and new-year obligations.

OhentPay ensures these moments are seamless. By offering secure, quick, and affordable transfers, it allows Nigerians abroad to bridge the gap between their worlds.

No more delays. No more exorbitant fees. Just the quiet certainty that when you send love home, it arrives intact.

Building a Future Without Barriers

The UK-Nigeria Remittance Report 2024 doesn’t just highlight trends; it underscores the profound impact of these flows on Nigeria’s economy. Remittances sustain households, empower businesses, and, in many cases, keep entire communities afloat.

OhentPay’s mission goes beyond facilitating transfers. It aims to create a global exchange and settlement network that empowers individuals, businesses, and financial institutions. A world where anyone, anywhere, can send money instantly, without friction.

For Adaora, and millions like her, OhentPay is more than an app. It is a bridge. A connection. A promise kept.

As she gazed out at the fading light over Brixton, she knew her mother, thousands of miles away, was smiling too. Because at that moment, distance didn’t matter. Love—and the means to express it—had conquered all.

