RallyTrade Celebrates the Grand Opening of New Office in Ibadan

Rallytrade, a leader in the Forex Brokerage Industry, is thrilled to announce its new office’s grand opening, located at 2nd Floor, Brain Box Hub, Queen Elizabeth Road, Asunle Bus Stop, Mokola, Ibadan..

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and reflects its commitment to serving the FX community with enhanced resources and capabilities.

The new office, which officially opened on the 8th of August 2024, features state-of-the-art facilities designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and productivity. The move aligns with RallyTrade’s strategic goals to better serve clients, expand its footprint, and provide a dynamic work environment for its clients.

“We are excited to welcome our clients and partners to our new location,” said Kolawole Okeowo, COO of RallyTrade.

“This new office not only represents our continued growth but also underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients. We look forward to building stronger relationships within the Ibadan community.”

The new office will host a range of activities and events to engage with our clients and the community at large. RallyTrade plans to leverage this expanded space to offer excellent services, training, and engagement, further enhancing its ability to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.

The grand opening celebration, held on the 8th of August 2024, was attended by VIP clients and other special guests and featured event highlights such as a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches, and a Special Training session on partnership with RallyTrade

For more information about the new office and upcoming events, please visit www.rally.trade or contact Florence at 09164660000.

About RallyTrade

RALLY TRADE is an International Financial Services Provider that started in Europe and was established in Nigeria in 2015 and provides Brokerage services to markets with emerging economies.

Winner of the “BEST NEW COMER BROKER IN THE REGION” Award at the Lagos Financial Expo in 2015.

Winner of the “BEST BROKER IN NIGERIA” Award at the Lagos Traders Expo in 2018.