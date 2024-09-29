Raiz Introduces Seamless Multi-Currency Solutions for Nigerians

Raiz, a pioneering digital bank, is proud to announce its launch in Nigeria, offering a groundbreaking solution that allows individuals and businesses to bank from anywhere, anytime. With the unique ability to issue bank accounts that support multiple currencies, Raiz is set to transform the way Nigerians handle their finances.

Cross-border transactions in Africa can often be slow and expensive. Raiz addresses these challenges by providing the Global Passport Account, allowing users to hold and transact in multiple currencies seamlessly. With Raiz, users can open a USD account and send money to Australia, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, USA and a few others. This eliminates the need for extensive travel and paperwork to open foreign currency accounts and significantly reduces delays and costs associated with sending funds across borders.

“Raiz is here to change the way Africans bank by leveraging technology to break down financial barriers,” said Segunfunmi Oyedele, CEO of Raiz. “Our mission is to provide everyone with the tools they need to manage their finances more effectively, no matter where they are in the world. We believe that by offering multi-currency accounts and utilizing advanced AI, we can create a more inclusive and efficient banking system for all.”

Raiz also offers features such as Communal Savings (Ajo), and it leverages AI technology to provide easier access to funds and foster community savings rather than human factor that is widely used. Additionally, Raiz provides Budget and Analytics Reports for users to monitor their spending habits and make informed financial decisions. For those in need of capital, Raiz’s Loans and Savings services utilize advanced technology to encourage savings and expedite loan processing, ensuring quicker access to funds.

While speaking at the launch, Ada Ogbodo, BrandStrategist of Raiz noted, “Raiz distinguishes itself with several competitive advantages. It is the only digital bank solution offering multi-currency accounts with multi-country remittance options specifically for Africans.”

As the digital banking landscape continues to evolve, innovations like multi-currency accounts and AI-driven financial tools are becoming essential, Raiz remains at the forefront of these initiatives.

The digital bank Raiz @raizdigitalcompany is a digital bank committed to making banking accessible to everyone, anywhere. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Raiz provides a range of banking services, including multi-currency accounts, savings schemes, loans, and budgeting tools, all designed to give users a unique and efficient banking experience.

For more information, please visit www.raiz.app to sign up and download the app on Google Play and IOS stores.