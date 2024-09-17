Rage Media expands into East Africa, opening new opportunities for regional businesses

In a strategic move poised to reshape East Africa’s media landscape, Rage Media has announced its expansion into the region as part of its mission to become Africa’s leading media conglomerate. This bold step reflects the agency’s commitment to providing innovative media solutions across the continent, while also positioning itself as a key partner for businesses looking to elevate their stake in the region’s market.

At a 12-hour retreat on September 7th, attended by key stakeholders, George Omoraro, CEO of Rage Media, revealed that the agency is now fully registered in Uganda and will commence operations before the end of the month. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the agency, which, in just seven years, has established a strong foothold in the Nigerian advertising industry, transforming brands across diverse sectors and cultivating talent within the industry.

Since its inception seven years ago, Rage Media has rapidly evolved into a dominant player in the African media and advertising landscape. The agency has built a reputation for delivering high-impact, innovative campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences across multiple industries.

From launching dynamic multi-channel advertising campaigns to executing tailored media strategies that drive business growth, Rage Media has consistently demonstrated its ability to transform brands into market leaders. Its client portfolio ranges from start-ups to multinational businesses, spanning sectors such as telecommunications, finance, real estate, and entertainment.

What sets Rage Media apart is its deep understanding of the African market and its commitment to delivering customized solutions that address specific business challenges. The agency’s work is underpinned by a data-driven approach that ensures each campaign is not only memorable but also measurable, helping clients achieve both short-term results and long-term brand equity.

Moreover, Rage Media has positioned itself as a talent powerhouse, fostering and nurturing the brightest creative minds across the continent. By investing in local talent development, the agency has built a team of forward-thinking professionals who bring fresh perspectives, innovation, and cultural insight into every campaign. This commitment to talent development has enabled Rage Media to maintain its competitive edge, consistently delivering world-class campaigns that resonate on a global scale while staying grounded in local relevance.

“This expansion excites us as we continue to strengthen our position in Nigeria while embracing the innovation and growth opportunities East Africa offers,” said George Omoraro. “We see tremendous potential in partnering with businesses here to redefine media and communication strategies in the region.”

With its expansion, Rage Media is set to bring fresh energy to East Africa’s business ecosystem, presenting opportunities for companies to leverage cutting-edge marketing solutions and deepen their market reach. For those looking to stay ahead in the competitive media space, Rage Media’s presence offers a unique advantage to tap into its expertise and vision for the future.