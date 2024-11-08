Qore Unveils Transformative Banking Solutions at NEXUS 2024, Reinforcing Its Leadership Across Africa’s Financial Sector

Lagos — October 31, 2024 — Qore, Africa’s foremost Fintech Infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, recently held the second edition of its customer experience event, NEXUS, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event brought together a distinguished assembly of both local and international industry leaders, regulators, fintech innovators, and key financial stakeholders, all converging around Qore’s proposition of revolutionizing the financial services sector through innovative technology and strategic partnerships.

Throughout the event, attendees were given an exclusive glimpse into the future of financial services, with immersive experiences that demonstrated Qore’s diverse and powerful product suite. From insightful discussions to hands-on technology showcases, NEXUS 2024 provided a valuable space for networking and knowledge sharing centered around the role of technology in driving customer-centric financial services in Africa.

“We are thrilled to host our second edition of NEXUS,” said Qore’s CEO, Emeka Emetarom. “Building on the success of our inaugural edition, this event allows us to display our innovative solutions alongside our strategic partnerships. We are committed to going above and beyond in supporting our customers to achieve remarkable growth, automate operations, and expand their service offerings, especially as 2025 approaches. The financial services sector across Africa is evolving, and we are happy to be pushing the boundaries and driving transformative change through NEXUS,” concluded Emeka.

A significant highlight of NEXUS 2024 was Qore’s introduction of its pioneering generative AI-powered virtual reality banking experience, offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore an immersive virtual bank branch. Complete with a state-of-the-art AI customer agent, this experience underscored Qore’s commitment to reimagining customer engagement and enhancing service delivery. In addition to the virtual bank branch, a custom AI Chatbot (text and voice enabled) card vending machine was demonstrated to assist with customer support, account services, and card management, complete with a headset for privacy. The possibilities for these card vending machines are endless, including catering to a demographic of visually impaired end-users, among others.

Notable partners who participated in NEXUS 2024 included leading organizations such as Zone, eBanqo, QoreID, Bunce, Regfyl, Digicore, PaddyCover, Turaco, and GetEquity, all showcasing collaborative innovations designed to reshape Africa’s financial services landscape.

The event also featured a media-led panel session moderated by News Central’s Perpetua Fasanmi-Peter, featuring influential voices such as Seyi Amao, Qore’s Head of Brand Marketing and Communications; David I. Adeleke, Founder and Publisher of Communiqué; and Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun, Director of Programmes at News Central TV. The panel session shed light on the media’s critical role in shaping the narrative around digital transformation and the future of financial services across Africa.

This year’s event concluded with an awards dinner celebrating financial institutions driving innovation and technology adoption across the continent.

The winners of the Nexus Awards in the Commercial Banks category were:

● United Bank for Africa (UBA): Proficiency Award for the Best Commercial Bank in Service Delivery Automation

● Sterling Bank: Courage Award for the Most Technology Pioneering Commercial Bank

● Access Bank: Mission Award for the Best Commercial Bank in Driving Technology Adoption Across Africa

● Providus Bank: Vision Award for the Overall Best Commercial Bank in Digital Banking Solution Delivery

● First Bank: Purpose Award for the Best Commercial Bank in Financial Inclusion

In the Other Financial Institutions and Fintech category, the winners were:

● 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB): Innovation Award for the Most Innovative Fintech (OFI Category)

● Moniepoint: Vision Award for the Overall Best Fintech in Digital Banking Solution Delivery (OFI Category)

● Reliance Financial Services, Gambia: Courage Award for the Most Technology Pioneering Fintech (OFI Category)

● Committee of e-business Industry Heads (CeBIH): Special Recognition Award in acknowledgment of their exceptional contributions to the advancement of electronic payment (e-payment) systems. This award honors their commitment to fostering growth through innovative collaboration and strategic partnerships within the industry.

NEXUS 2024 underscored Qore’s essential role in fostering digital transformation across Africa’s financial ecosystem. Through its commitment to leveraging technology and nurturing collaborative partnerships, Qore remains dedicated to delivering unified, innovative solutions that meet—and exceed—the evolving needs of African financial institutions.

For more information about Qore’s transformative solutions and how to be a part of Nexus 2025, please visit www.qore.inc or contact Qore’s media relations team via [email protected].

