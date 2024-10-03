Qore Receives Bank of Ghana’s No Objection Letter, Marking a Significant Milestone in Financial Technology

Accra, Ghana – September 30, 2024 – Qore, a leading banking-as-a-service platform, is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious No Objection Letter from the Bank of Ghana. This regulatory approval marks a significant milestone in Qore’s journey to revolutionize the financial landscape in Ghana and beyond.

Significance of the No Objection Letter

The No Objection Letter from the Bank of Ghana is a testament to Qore’s commitment to regulatory compliance, security, and operational excellence. This approval signifies that Qore has met all the stringent requirements set by the Bank of Ghana, ensuring that its operations align with the highest standards of financial regulation and security.

Benefits to Qore and Its Stakeholders

Receiving the No Objection Letter brings numerous benefits to Qore, its customers, and partners:

● Enhanced Credibility and Trust: This regulatory approval enhances Qore’s credibility and builds greater trust with customers, partners, and investors. It demonstrates Qore’s dedication to operating under strict regulatory oversight.

● Operational Legitimacy: The No Objection Letter allows Qore to legally operate within Ghana’s financial ecosystem, enabling it to offer a wide range of financial services, including payment processing and electronic money issuance.

● Expanded Partnerships: With regulatory approval, Qore can more easily form partnerships with banks, financial institutions, and other service providers, leading to expanded service offerings and a broader customer base.

● Increased Investor Confidence: Investors are more likely to fund companies that have received regulatory approval, reducing the risk associated with regulatory non-compliance. This approval opens up new opportunities for investment and growth for Qore.

David Aryeetey, Ghana Country Manager for Qore, stated, “Receiving the No Objection Letter from the Bank of Ghana is a monumental achievement for Qore. It validates our commitment to regulatory compliance and operational excellence. This approval not only enhances our credibility but also paves the way for us to expand our services and form strategic partnerships.”

Please contact [email protected] for more information about Qore.

