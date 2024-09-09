Qoray Mobility Celebrates World EV Day 2024 with Milestone Achievements in Sustainable Transportation

Qoray Mobility, Nigeria’s foremost sustainable mobility solutions company, joins the global e-mobility industry and enthusiasts to celebrate World EV Day 2024. The theme for this year, “Drive Change Together”,underscores Qoray Mobility’s philosophy that centers around a collaborative/ecosystem approach to quickening the adoption of sustainable mobility alternatives.

To mark this year’s World EV Day, Qoray Mobility is offering free EV charging at their Adeola Odeku flagship charging station starting September 9, 2024 to September 30, 2024.

Qoray Mobility had earlier in the year deployed Nigeria’s largest single fleet of tricycles in Kano, providing a reliable and environmentally friendly transportation solution for the city’s residents. This deployment is part of the company’s efforts to promote sustainable transportation, reduce air pollution and boost productivity and quality of life in the target communities.

Qoray Mobility has also led the way in making significant investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, building the first publicly available charging and battery swap stations in Lagos and Kano States, respectively. The development and onboarding of these infrastructure provides the needed convenience and confidence to customers to address range anxiety and early adoption worries for customers.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of Nigeria’s electric vehicle transition,” said Olabanjo Alimi, MD of Qoray Mobility. “Our work demonstrates our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation as a viable alternative to fossil fuels and we look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to create a cleaner, healthier environment for the benefit of our communities.”

World EV Day, celebrated on September 9th, aims to raise awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles in order topromote adoption globally.

Join Qoray Mobility in celebrating World EV Day 2024 and learn more about its innovative electric vehicle solutions by visiting www.qoraymobility.com