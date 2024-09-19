Pyvio and Kora team up to deliver B2B cross-border payments in Africa

LAGOS, Nigeria, August 2024– Pyvio (Hong Kong) and Kora have announced a partnership expected to deliver seamless and powerful payment capabilities for Chinese B2B e-commerce and media companies operating in Africa.

B2B cross-border payment in Africa remains a big challenge for global companies looking to do business on the continent. The partnership between Kora and Pyvio is expected to help Chinese e-commerce businesses quickly access compliant payment rails in African markets which can often have complicated regulatory frameworks.

“The team at Kora has a deep and nuanced knowledge of the African payments context, and we rely on that to help Chinese e-commerce merchants overcome the many barriers to scaling in Africa. We are excited to partner with Kora. This is a huge milestone in our global expansion strategy and allows us to offer truly “Glocal” payment methods to Chinese businesses,” says Li Kai, CEO of Pyvio.

Kora and Pyvio have been working closely together for some time with existing payment processing for Jumia, WeChat and TikTok.

Dickson Nsofor, CEO, Kora said: “Pyvio’s dynamic solution opens up new payment capabilities for Chinese companies including supercharged pay-ins, payout, cross border payments and card issuance. Weare happy to be a partner with Pyvio in their mission to create truly localized payment experiences for Chinese companies doing business in Africa.”

Buoyed by Kora’s payment engine, Pyvio can now offer B2B cross-border payments in over 25 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

About Kora:

Kora is a pan-African payment infrastructure offering a robust payment API for pay-ins, payouts, and cross-border settlements.

Kora services enable global companies to scale rapidly across Africa. With a single integration, Kora powers businesses to accept payins, payouts and settle across popular payment channels.

About Pyvio:

With a strong focus on technological innovation, Pyvio is a fintech company dedicated to building robust global financial services infrastructure. We empower companies to embrace the thriving new cross-border economy through our cutting-edge solutions. While maintaining a prominent presence in Europe andAmerica, our unique strength lies in our unwavering commitment to emerging markets, including Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.