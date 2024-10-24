PSHAN Celebrates Excellence in Healthcare in Nigeria

The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) is the go-to business platform to pool private sector capabilities, assets, resources, and expertise, to complement the efforts of government, partners, and implementors to accelerate improvement in health outcomes of Nigeria.

Envisioning a Nigeria where everyone has equitable access to quality and affordable healthcare and wellness.

PSHAN in encouraging and celebrating healthcare in Nigeria, will be having it’s Gala and award night on October 25, 2024. State governments, organizations and individuals have been nominated for the following award categories:

– Healthcare Equity & Access Award

-Outstanding Health Investigation

-Health Influencer of the Year

– Community Health Award considering support from, international agencies, local NGOs and healthcare institutions.

– Award for Disease Control

– Emergency Response Award

– Capacity Building Award

– Healthcare Leadership Award

– Outstanding Medical Practitioner Award,

– Outstanding Medical Practitioner Hall of Fame Award

– Change Agent Award

– Healthcare Advocate of the Year

– Award for Outstanding Philanthropy,

– Healthcare Innovation Award

– Healthcare Social Responsibility Award

– Health Partnership of the Year

– Outstanding Health Initiative

– Health Impact Award

– Digital Health Award

– Healthcare Partnerships Award

– Media Advocacy Award

– Media Health Journalism Award

One of the much talked about categories of the PSHAN awards for 2024 is the Category 1 (Healthcare Equity and Access award). This category recognizes the exceptional efforts of State Governments and their Heath Commissioners. This year Rivers State, Lagos State, and Kaduna States have been nominated. Grapevine has it that Rivers State stands out among the nominees because of its remarkable progress in healthcare under the able leadership of the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara, who in his wisdom and knack for efficiency appointed Dr Adaeze Oreh as his Commissioner for Health.

Amongst the Commissioners of health in these States nominated for this category, The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Rivers State, Dr Adaeze Ore has been eulogized by players in the health care sector for her unwavering commitment, efficiency, and professionalism in improving healthcare and ensuring that its accessible and affordable to people in Rivers State.

Despite being a minority State, Rivers State has made significant improvement in the health sector. There is tremendous improvement in the State primary healthcare services. Example, immunization rate and antenatal care have been rated highly in the State. The Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RSCHPP) has expanded healthcare access to a large portion of the population, providing affordable care through a network of accredited facilities. The Rivers State University Teaching Hospital has achieved significant milestones in specialist training, securing full accreditation from both the West African College of Surgeons and the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria. These achievements demonstrate Rivers State’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to its citizens and contributing to national and global health improvement.

PSHAN’s recognition of these outstanding states serves as a catalyst to encourage continued improvement in healthcare delivery across Nigeria. By highlighting these success stories, PSHAN aims to inspire other States to adopt evidence-based approaches and prioritize health development. The PSHAN awards play a vital role in fostering innovative solutions and driving positive change in Nigerian healthcare.

