Proudly Naija Souk: Showing Off Creative Nigerian Fashion Brands in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics

Witness the vibrant and opulent Nigerian fashion, coinciding with the fervour of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, July 25–30.

With the world’s attention focused on Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games this summer, the Proudly Naija Souk promises to enthrall viewers worldwide with an amazing exhibition of Nigerian fashion ingenuity. This event, which is slated for July 25–30, 2024, at 126 rue de Turenne in the famed Le Marais neighborhood in Paris, promises to be a highlight of culture and style during one of the most cherished sporting events in history.

Combining Style and Sport

During the Olympic Games, which is anticipated to draw in 15 million tourists to Paris, Proudly Naija Souk will offer premium Nigerian fashion and accessory brands a distinctive platform to gain international visibility. The location and dates have been carefully considered in order to capitalize on the joyous Olympic atmosphere and boost audience involvement worldwide. Experience the thrill of Team Nigeria’s triumphs outfitting in Actively Black premium sportswear.

Luxurious and Expertise in Exhibition

A carefully chosen array of brands spanning multiple categories, such as haute couture and ready-to-wear, street culture will be showcased at the Proudly Naija Souk Paris Edition. These brands are renowned for their excellent workmanship, vibrancy, and elegance. Attendees will get the chance to view and buy exclusive items that epitomize Nigerian fashion innovation every day from 10 am to 8 pm.

The event’s organizer, Omobola Dada, stated, “We are excited as we continue to promote ‘Brand Nigeria’ in the diaspora through Proudly Naija Souk.” “This summer in Paris, we aim to elevate the visibility of our talented designers and foster international collaborations, tapping into the excitement surrounding the Olympic Games”.

Creating a Global Stage for the Talent of Nigeria

Proudly Naija Souk has been committed to presenting Nigerian originality and craftsmanship on a global scale since its founding in London in 2022. In addition to showcasing affordable luxury products, the platform acts as a cultural link, bolstering the perception of Nigeria overseas and strengthening the bonds between the diaspora and their native country.

Interact with Proudly Naija Souk

Please visit www.proudlynaijasouk.com for more details on the Proudly Naija Souk Paris Edition and to learn how to become involved as an exhibitor or sponsor. Engage with the community and stay up to speed on the excitement and updates on social media by following @proudlynaijasouk as they get ready for an incredible trip to Paris.

Interested attendees are requested to save the date of July 25–30, 2024, and get ready to be a part of a movement that elevates Nigerian fashion to the fore of the world stage in Paris, enriching the cultural events surrounding the Summer Olympic Games in 2024.

Media Contact

Company Name: Proudly Naija Souk Ltd.

Event Powered by: ST Associates Ltd.

Contact Person: Mo Dada

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.proudlynaijasouk.com