Pioneering Energy Solutions: Tetracore Collaborates with Dangote Cement on Auto CNG supply

In a groundbreaking partnership, Tetracore Energy has entered into a collaboration with Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group of Companies, to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) for its logistics operations. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in achieving the goals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG).

Under the strategic partnership, Tetracore will deliver up to 400,000 standard cubic meters (SCM) of CNG to support Dangote Cement’s growing auto CNG demand. This collaboration is projected to meet the growing demand from Dangote’s extensive logistics fleet, while meeting the rising needs of Auto CNG users nationwide, driving cleaner energy use.

To ensure seamless supply, Tetracore will deploy its state-of-the-art Mobile Refilling Units and establish strategically located mother stations nationwide. This innovative solution guarantees accessibility and reliability for Dangote’s logistics operations and other Auto CNG users, supporting Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

Speaking on the collaboration, a Tetracore spokesperson Dayo Williams Program Executive remarked:

“This collaboration underscores Tetracore’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions across Nigeria. By collaborating with Dangote Cement, we are not only supporting one of the nation’s largest logistics operations but also driving the adoption of CNG, a cleaner, more efficient fuel option.”

This initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s vision for energy transition and economic growth through gas utilization and reduced reliance on conventional fuels. It also highlights the private sector’s pivotal role in achieving national sustainability goals.

Tetracore remains dedicated to enabling energy transition and Natural gas utilization in Nigeria by delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions that empower industries, enhance logistics, and contribute to a sustainable future.

About Tetracore

Tetracore is an integrated energy company with a growing gas and power portfolio that supports energy access, industrialization, and local content development within Africa’s biggest economy, and a growing footprint across Africa.

Tetracore deploys small-scale gas and power technologies that are better adapted to address the challenges of an economy like Nigeria. The company has made a conscious decision to focus on natural gas, in line with Nigeria’s ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative, the country’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), and its commitment to reach Net Zero by 2060.

Tetracore imposed itself as a strategic player and developed a natural gas distribution capacity currently exceeding 70 MMscf/d, as well as contractual supply volumes exceeding 90 MMscf/d.

The company focuses on projects that have a deep impact on industrialization and energy access in Africa. It notably has a long-term contract to supply up to 40MMscf/d of gas to the Rongtai Industrial Park in Edo State and 60 MMscf/d of natural gas to NDPHC (Niger Delta Power Holding Company) to support 34% of electricity generation to the Nigerian grid.

As Tetracore grows its gas and power portfolio in Nigeria, it is also developing renewable energy projects while expanding across the rest of the region. The company is present in Ghana, where it has a CNG license to deliver gas to the Tema enclave, one of Ghana’s most industrialised clusters. It is also in the process of developing a small-scale LNG plant in Equatorial Guinea in order to support the delivery of energy to industries and the power sector in the Gulf of Guinea.

