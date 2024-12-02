Paystack Partners with Vendy to Offer Customizable WhatsApp Shops to Merchants

Paystack partners with Vendy, a marketplace on WhatsApp that provides customizable WhatsApp Shops to merchants.

Vendy helps merchants to automate their inventory, orders, invoicing, in-app payments, and deliveries on WhatsApp in just 5 minutes.

Buyers can make inquiries, browse catalog, place orders, and make payments all within WhatsApp, no app download or sign-up is required.

Merchants have over 60 shop templates to choose from and customize to better suit their business processes, location and size.

Speaking about the partnership, Nubi Kay, Paystack’s Startup Programs Lead says, “Vendy has created a smart way for businesses to sell directly on WhatsApp, where so many customer conversations already happen. At Paystack, we’re excited to support this by making it easy for merchants to collect payments securely and expand their reach.”

Kayode Disu, CEO at Vendy, adds, “Our mission is to make commerce as simple as a chat for thousands of merchants in Africa, and this partnership with Paystack allows us to do just that. By bringing customizable WhatsApp Shops to merchants , we’re helping businesses connect with their customers directly on a platform they already use and trust, making buying and selling easier, safer, and faster.”

This partnership emphasises Paystack’s commitment to supporting businesses in Africa with all the tools they need to thrive. With Vendy they are offering a Black Friday sale, granting merchants discounted access to innovative solutions that simplify mobile commerce and payments.

“Business owners from Paystack will receive two (2) months free subscription on the Vendy Business Plus plan. This will enable merchants to offer their products and services to more people on WhatsApp with the help of our all-inclusive promotional and marketing tools. We’re confident that this partnership will help business owners increase revenue and connect more effectively with their customers,” says Samson Ogunfuwa, Head of Sales and Partnership at Vendy.

Merchants can now accept local & international transactions on WhatsApp with Vendy providing Apple Pay, Cards (local & international), Vendy Direct and Bank transfers as payment methods to their customers.

This joint effort between Paystack and Vendy is a significant step toward enhancing mobile commerce in Africa, creating an opportunity for everyone to buy and sell seamlessly on WhatsApp – the world’s most popular messaging platform.

Share