Otukoya wins Lagos talks back to school arts competition!

Otukoya Oluwajoba has been crowned the overall winner of the Lagos Talks Back to School Arts Competition, taking home a cash prize of ₦200,000. The event, organized by LagosTalks 91.3FM to celebrate its 8th anniversary, was supported by Krispy Kreme, BIC, and Cera Cerni’s Art Hub.

First and second runners-up, Oghene Odafe and Pamilerin Abdullahi, won ₦150,000 and ₦100,000 respectively.

Lagos Talks Programmes Director, Ify Igwe, praised the contest as a platform to showcase young talent and celebrate the creativity of children through the theme “My Colourful Nigeria & My Nigeria of Tomorrow.”

The Sales and Marketing Director of Megalectrics, Amira Obi-Okoye, encouraged parents to nurture their children’s talents, emphasizing the impact of creative development on the nation’s future.

Joy Egwudah, the competition’s visionary, highlighted the initiative’s goal of inspiring the next generation to see and build a hopeful Nigeria through art.

Congratulations to all the winners and participants!