One year after BusinessDay’s recognition & awards, Credevnet soars even higher.

Client-focused digital transformation has become a hallmark of successful technology companies, and Credevnet Technologies is no exception. Awarded as one of the “Top 100 Fastest Growing SME’s in Nigeria” by BusinessDay about a year ago, Credevnet is recognised for its commitment to providing tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of Nigerian businesses. Pioneered by Digital entrepreneur Joseph Osarhiemen, this achievement validates Credevnet’s efforts to blend advanced technology with customer-centric strategies.

Since its founding in 2018, Credevnet has focused on developing practical digital solutions to streamline business operations. One of the company’s flagship offerings, iRecplus, has gained traction for its ability to manage multiple aspects of business management, from inventory control to customer interaction. Used across logistics, healthcare, and finance, iRecplus represents Credevnet’s dedication to versatility and adaptability in its products.

Credevnet’s expertise extends beyond traditional business management tools. With strengths in website and mobile application design, digital strategy, and product development, the company offers comprehensive solutions for businesses aiming to enhance their digital presence. Its collaborative approach has fostered lasting partnerships, helping companies adapt to the demands of an evolving marketplace. This foundation led to the creation of Poggah in 2023, a financial service dedicated to eliminating the risks and hassle associated with online transactions.

In a recent interview, Joseph stated that Credevnet considers itself a partner in clients’ growth rather than just a technology provider. He also emphasized that the recognition from BusinessDay highlights the significance of understanding client needs and adapting solutions that deliver measurable value.

In addition to the BusinessDay award, Credevnet was recently honored by MEA Markets with the African Excellence Award, reflecting its impact on the technology sector across the continent. These accolades are a testament to Credevnet’s ongoing commitment to innovative solutions that empower Nigerian businesses to operate efficiently and achieve sustained growth.

