Northeastern University U.S set to hold study expo in Lagos, Assistanct VC shares insights

Northeastern University, based in Boston, Massachusetts, United States will be visiting Lagos for its Global Study Expo-Africa 2024.

In an interview with Business Day, Federico Ling, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Global Enrollment Management, shared insights about the upcoming event and the opportunities Northeastern University has to offer.

The fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja.

Registration for the Northeastern Global Study Expo can be completed here

At the fair, students will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from various colleges and campuses to explore the best graduate programmes, receive assistance to expedite the application process, and investigate potential career paths after graduation.

The event will also offer prospective students insights into admission requirements and scholarship opportunities.

Here’s what Ling has to say about the upcoming fair:

Kindly introduce yourself and your role at Northeastern University.

My name is Federico Ling, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Global Enrollment Management, and I am responsible for student recruitment for our graduate programmes, both domestically and internationally, for our campuses in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

What does a prospective student need to know that differentiates Northeastern University from other U.S. universities?

The most important feature that sets Northeastern University apart is our co-op programme. This unique aspect distinguishes our institution, as it provides students with the opportunity to gain real-world experience and apply the skills they learn in the classroom. This paid experience enhances students’ employability and prepares them for their next professional step upon graduation.

How many colleges and campuses exist at Northeastern, and where are they located?

Northeastern has ten campuses in the U.S. (Boston, Portland, Arlington, Charlotte, Miami, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Burlington, Nahant, and Oakland—recently merged with Marymount Manhattan College in New York City), two in Canada (Toronto and Vancouver), and one in London (U.K.). Northeastern University also comprises ten colleges: the College of Professional Studies, the College of Engineering, Khoury College of Computer Science, Bouvé College of Health Sciences, College of Science, College of Social Sciences and Humanities, College of Arts, Media and Design, School of Law, D’Amore-McKim School of Business, and Mills College at Northeastern.

What is the latest ranking of your university, and what factors contribute to Northeastern consistently ranking as #1 for co-ops and internships?

Northeastern is ranked #1 for co-ops, #8 for Innovative Universities, and #32 among private universities. The university has a long-standing tradition of prioritising experiential education through its programmes and co-op model, which continually attracts students and learners to our institution.

What programme pathways (full-time, part-time, hybrid, and online) are available, with an emphasis on full-time programmes due to NUC policies in Nigeria?

Each college offers various programmes and pathways. Our most popular options are provided by the College of Professional Studies, where every student can find a suitable place at Northeastern.

Can you state the basic requirements for both undergraduate and graduate programme admissions by international students?

Northeastern offers more than 250 graduate programmes across its ten colleges and thirteen campuses, each with different entry requirements. We encourage prospective students to check our website and speak with our Northeastern University representatives in their country so that we can provide personalised information.

What is the population of African/Nigerian students on your campuses? Are there societies for these minority groups?

Northeastern University takes pride in the consistent attendance of African students at our institution each year. Recently, we have seen growth from countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya, which together represent a significant increase in the size of our cohorts from African countries, reaching hundreds of learners annually.

How friendly and affordable is your university for international students?

Northeastern University has one of the largest international student populations in the United States, including its campuses in Canada and the U.K. With that in mind, we want to assure prospective students that we have a place for everyone. However, we expect our students to possess the right mindset and motivation. We encourage future learners to reach out to us directly with any questions.

Can you discuss application fee waivers and scholarships?

Our application process is completed online, allowing students to choose their main programme and campus of interest, as well as alternative options. Every student attending our Global Study Expo will receive an application fee waiver, and those who enrol in Spring 2025 will receive a 5% scholarship. Additional scholarships are available throughout the year, so we encourage interested individuals to contact us for more information.

What about assistantships, paid co-ops, and internships to help students support their living expenses?

Our co-op programme provides students with the opportunity to gain practical experience in the workplace while receiving a stipend or payment for their work. This allows students to support themselves while completing their degrees.

It appears the university’s student body has nurtured prominent individuals globally, including in Africa. Can you tell us more about that?

As one of the largest universities with a significant number of international students, Northeastern has representation from around the globe. We have a robust student body from various regions, and through different associations and communities, students from Africa and elsewhere can share their cultures and experiences while attending our institution.

Are there plans to establish a Northeastern University Nigeria alumni association?

Northeastern has many exciting plans for each region of the world. I can share that we have numerous alumni from Nigeria who are active in their communities and professions, and we enjoy maintaining regular contact with them.

Is this the first time your globally recognised institution is visiting Nigeria? Will this become an annual event?

We are proud to say that this is the second year Northeastern University is returning to Nigeria. The first Global Study Expo took place in 2023, with more than a thousand attendees. We are excited to return this year to connect with our future learners and this wonderful community.

In which other countries or regions do you organise this event annually?

We organise this event annually in India, China, Africa (Ghana and Nigeria), and for the first time in 2025, in Latin America, specifically in Mexico and Brazil.

What were your expectations for the recently concluded Nigerian Expo? Were students’ expectations met?

As with last year, we are thrilled by the number of students and prospective learners we met this time. We received an overwhelming response and are proud to be here, connecting with hundreds of students and their families. We hope to see many of them at our Northeastern campuses soon.

How many dignitaries and stakeholders are you inviting to participate in the Study Expo at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja?

Like in 2023, more than 30 representatives from Northeastern University will participate in our Global Study Expo.

For international students interested in STEM-OPT, will there be a session for them to ask questions at the Study Expo, and what is your advice to them?

Yes, we will hold different sessions throughout the day, and we encourage students interested in this topic to attend our session on visas. Our colleagues from the Office of Global Services will also be available at their table during the Expo to answer any questions related to visas, STEM, OPT, etc.

What should prospective students expect when they attend the Lagos Study Expo?

We want future students to connect with representatives from Northeastern University. Colleagues from our ten colleges and thirteen campuses will be present to meet with students and answer all their questions.

They can also expect to learn more about our institution and our educational model through the concurrent sessions and presentations we have planned for that day, as well as enjoy the event.

Are prospective students seeking undergraduate sponsorship eligible to attend the Lagos Study Expo?

We welcome everyone to our Expo. If prospective students have specific questions, they should connect directly with our representatives, who will be able to assist them.

