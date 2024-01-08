Nollywood: Striking a balance between content quality and marketing genius

By Adesuwa Isénérè

Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry, has experienced significant growth in recent years, especially this year, capturing global attention with an influx of remarkable movies such as Afamefuna, Blood Vessel and other noteworthy productions.

However, as Nigerians, it is time to critically evaluate whether content or marketing/publicity holds more significance in shaping the industry’s future. This debate raises the question of whether to embrace new voices or maintain support for familiar voices at the expense of content quality.

Despite budgetary constraints, compared to Hollywood or Bollywood, Nigerian filmmakers have produced compelling stories that resonate with viewers. We have witnessed captivating narratives that shed light on important societal issues, heartfelt performances, and thought-provoking storytelling. Afamefuna, for example, is a perfectly executed indigenous movie that showcases the virtues of hard work, diligence, and brotherhood, with an underlying love story.

These new films/voices offer a glimpse into Nigerian culture, struggles, and triumphs, representing a unique voice that deserves recognition. However, in the quest for global recognition and financial success, Nollywood sometimes struggles to maintain its commitment to content excellence. The pressure to churn out profit-driven movies can sometimes overshadow the importance of artistic integrity and storytelling prowess. This predicament has opened the door for a heavy reliance on marketing and publicity tactics to secure box-office success.

While marketing undoubtedly helps draw attention to films, it can sometimes overshadow their quality. The emphasis on star power and extravagant promotional strategies may divert attention away from the content. As a result, the industry risks prioritizing style over substance, leading to a potential decline in content quality. Striking a balance between marketing and content becomes crucial to not only preserve but also strengthen the integrity of Nollywood.

Nollywood stands at a critical crossroads, where decisions about content and marketing will shape its future success. As Nigerians, we must carefully consider whether to prioritize content quality over marketing/publicity tactics. A harmonious balance must be struck between embracing fresh voices and supporting established ones. By empowering emerging filmmakers, we can nurture creativity and address current societal issues more dynamically and inclusively. We must create an enabling environment to ensure that Nollywood continues to captivate global audiences with authentic storytelling while also achieving commercial success.